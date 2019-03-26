Log in
GYM GROUP PLC

(GYM)
GYM : Holding(s) in Company26 Mar 2019

03/26/2019

RNS Number : 0412U The Gym Group plc 26 March 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

  • 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

  • 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BZBX0P70

6,202,970

4.4962

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,202,970

4.4962

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

4.4962

4.4962

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited

4.4962

4.4962

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited

4.4962

4.4962

Hargreave Hale Ltd

4.4962

4.4962

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Place of completion

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND

Date of completion

25 MARCH 2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLPGUAAWUPBGUQ

GYM Group plc published this content on 26 March 2019
