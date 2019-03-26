GYM : Holding(s) in Company26 Mar 2019

RNS Number : 0412U The Gym Group plc 26 March 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BZBX0P70 6,202,970 4.4962 SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,202,970 4.4962

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. 4.4962 4.4962 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited 4.4962 4.4962 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited 4.4962 4.4962 Hargreave Hale Ltd 4.4962 4.4962

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND Date of completion 25 MARCH 2019

