GYM : Holding(s) in Company26 Mar 2019

RNS Number : 0412U The Gym Group plc 26 March 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rights
ix
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BZBX0P70
|
6,202,970
|
4.4962
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
6,202,970
|
4.4962
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
X
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
|
4.4962
|
4.4962
|
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited
|
4.4962
|
4.4962
|
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited
|
4.4962
|
4.4962
|
Hargreave Hale Ltd
|
4.4962
|
4.4962
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
Place of completion
|
BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND
|
Date of completion
|
25 MARCH 2019
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,
please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLPGUAAWUPBGUQ
Disclaimer
GYM Group plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 11:14:04 UTC