GYM : Notice of pre-close trading update - Correction19 Dec 2018

Correction to RNS 0086L to read 15 January 2019.
The Gym Group plc
Notice of pre-close trading update
The Gym Group plc, the fast growing, nationwide operator of low cost and no contract gyms, will be announcing a pre-close trading update for the year ended 31 December 2018 on Tuesday, 15 January 2019.
19 December 2018
For further information please contact:
Instinctif Partners Matthew Smallwood Justine Warren Tom Berger
Tel: 020 7457 2020
