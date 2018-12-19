GYM : Notice of pre-close trading update - Correction19 Dec 2018

RNS Number : 0408L The Gym Group plc 19 December 2018

Correction to RNS 0086L to read 15 January 2019.

The Gym Group plc

Notice of pre-close trading update

The Gym Group plc, the fast growing, nationwide operator of low cost and no contract gyms, will be announcing a pre-close trading update for the year ended 31 December 2018 on Tuesday, 15 January 2019.

19 December 2018

For further information please contact:

Instinctif Partners Matthew Smallwood Justine Warren Tom Berger

Tel: 020 7457 2020

