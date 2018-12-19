Log in
GYM GROUP PLC
GYM : Notice of pre-close trading update - Correction19 Dec 2018

12/19/2018 | 07:20pm CET

RNS Number : 0408L The Gym Group plc 19 December 2018

Correction to RNS 0086L to read 15 January 2019.

The Gym Group plc

Notice of pre-close trading update

The Gym Group plc, the fast growing, nationwide operator of low cost and no contract gyms, will be announcing a pre-close trading update for the year ended 31 December 2018 on Tuesday, 15 January 2019.

19 December 2018

For further information please contact:

Instinctif Partners Matthew Smallwood Justine Warren Tom Berger

Tel: 020 7457 2020

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NORLLFVDFFLALIT

Disclaimer

GYM Group plc published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:19:02 UTC
