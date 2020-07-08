Log in
H B Fuller : Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/08/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.165 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Aug. 6, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 22, 2020.  

About H.B. Fuller Company:
Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of $2.9 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hb-fuller-announces-quarterly-dividend-301090260.html

SOURCE H.B. Fuller Company


© PRNewswire 2020
