H/CELL ENERGY CORP

(HCCC)
09/11 01:11:41 pm
1 USD
$1.4 Million in New Contracts Awarded to H/Cell Energy

09/12/2019 | 04:05pm EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, announced that it has been awarded over $1.4 million in new contracts for environmental systems and general contracting projects.

The projects include work to be completed at various locations in Australia and the U.S. including the Pomona Railway Station, Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex, Sunshine Beach State High School, Cedar Creek State School, Queensland Police Service, Baringa Retail Centre, RoadTek Depot, Energex, Acadia Ridge Training Facility, Oceanside Retail Centre, Parkridge Noosa, CBRE Group and Kate Spade.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "We are very pleased to be awarded these new contracts which will add to our backlog of projects to complete and keep us busy for the next few quarters. The customer bid activity for potential project opportunities remains robust and we anticipate additional contract announcements in the near future.”

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

H/Cell Energy Corporation
Investor Relations
3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200
Dallas, TX 75234
972-888-6009 USA

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Hidalgo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Hidalgo Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Mike Strizki Chief Technology Officer
Michael A. Doyle Director
Charles F. Benton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H/CELL ENERGY CORP0.00%8
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS8.11%16 088
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY26.32%10 042
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 560
FIRST SOLAR, INC.49.12%6 673
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD74.82%4 995
