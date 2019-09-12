$1.4 Million in New Contracts Awarded to H/Cell Energy

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions featuring hydrogen and fuel cell technology, announced that it has been awarded over $1.4 million in new contracts for environmental systems and general contracting projects.



The projects include work to be completed at various locations in Australia and the U.S. including the Pomona Railway Station, Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex, Sunshine Beach State High School, Cedar Creek State School, Queensland Police Service, Baringa Retail Centre, RoadTek Depot, Energex, Acadia Ridge Training Facility, Oceanside Retail Centre, Parkridge Noosa, CBRE Group and Kate Spade.

Andrew Hidalgo, CEO of HCCC, commented, "We are very pleased to be awarded these new contracts which will add to our backlog of projects to complete and keep us busy for the next few quarters. The customer bid activity for potential project opportunities remains robust and we anticipate additional contract announcements in the near future.”

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

