H/Cell Energy Corporation

H/CELL ENERGY CORPORATION

(HCCC)
H/Cell Energy Obtains Contract to Equip Coronavirus Tents

03/26/2020 | 09:11am EDT

DALLAS, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions, announced today that, through its PVBJ subsidiary, it has received a contract to equip mobile coronavirus tents with environmental systems for the University of Pennsylvania Health System.                         

Paul Benis, Executive Vice President of HCCC, commented, "Throughout the country, hospitals are setting up coronavirus tents to help meet an expected onslaught of patients as the pandemic continues to sweep the nation. The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented health crisis that will require an extraordinary amount of resources for an indefinite period of time. HCCC is prepared to fully deploy its resources to assist in helping resolve this health crisis.”

About H/Cell Energy Corporation:

H/Cell Energy Corporation is an integrator that focuses on the design and implementation of clean energy solutions including solar, battery, fuel cell and hydrogen generation systems. In addition, through its subsidiaries, HCCC also provides environmental systems and security systems integration. HCCC serves the residential, commercial and government sectors. Please visit our website at www.hcellenergy.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. H/Cell Energy Corporation does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Contact:

H/Cell Energy Corporation                                          
Investor Relations                                                    
3010 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1200                                    
Dallas, TX 75234                                                      
972-888-6009 USA 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48692e38-1b84-4e77-9031-aec3e0276d69           

Primary Logo

Mobile Medical Tent

Chester County Hospital

© GlobeNewswire 2020
