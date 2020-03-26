H/Cell Energy Obtains Contract to Equip Coronavirus Tents

DALLAS, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Cell Energy Corporation (OTCQB-HCCC) (“HCCC”), a company that designs and implements clean energy solutions, announced today that, through its PVBJ subsidiary, it has received a contract to equip mobile coronavirus tents with environmental systems for the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

Paul Benis, Executive Vice President of HCCC, commented, "Throughout the country, hospitals are setting up coronavirus tents to help meet an expected onslaught of patients as the pandemic continues to sweep the nation. The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented health crisis that will require an extraordinary amount of resources for an indefinite period of time. HCCC is prepared to fully deploy its resources to assist in helping resolve this health crisis.”

