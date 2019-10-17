Log in
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
H&E Equipment Services Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date

10/17/2019 | 11:31am EDT

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that it will release its 2019 third quarter financial results before the market on Thursday, October 24, 2019.  The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss third quarter results on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  To listen to the call, participants should dial 323-794-2575 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 24, 2019, and will continue through November 2, 2019, by dialing 719-457-0820 and entering the confirmation code 8854109.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services’ quarterly conference call will be available online at www.he-equipment.com on October 24, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days.  Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s web site at www.he-equipment.com prior to the call.  The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 96 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.  The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment and rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for four core categories of specialized equipment: (1) hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; (2) cranes; (3) earthmoving equipment; and (4) industrial lift trucks.  By providing equipment rental, sales, and on-site parts, repair, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs.  This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and service operations.

Contacts:

Leslie S. Magee
Chief Financial Officer
225-298-5261
lmagee@he-equipment.com

Kevin S. Inda
Vice President of Investor Relations 
225-298-5318
kinda@he-equipment.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
