H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.

(HEES)
H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Facility in Prineville, OR

07/01/2019 | 10:43am EDT

Effective July 1, 2019, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announced the opening of its newest branch in Prineville, OR, making it the 96th location nationwide.

The new location is at 2541 SW High Desert Drive, Prineville, OR 97754, phone 541-403-7500. It provides full-service coverage to customers in central Oregon. The 23,500-square-foot facility sits on 5.5 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with six bays. The facility is capable of servicing a variety of general industrial and construction equipment.

The branch specializes in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, and general construction equipment and represents these manufacturers: Atlas Copco, Bomag, Club Car, Gehl, Generac, Genie, Hyundai, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Laymor, Lincoln, MEC, Miller, MultiQuip, Polaris, Skyjack, Skytrak, Sullair, Takeuchi, UniCarriers, Wacker Neuson, and Yanmar.

'After successfully maintaining an onsite rental yard since March 2018, we are very excited to take the next step and establish a full-service facility in Prineville. Customers can count on us for quality equipment, excellent product support, and a friendly, professional staff. When customers call, we strive to provide a solution before we wrap up the conversation,' said Lee Anderson, Prineville Branch Manager. 'As our slogan says, 'We're an equipment company, run by equipment people.' Although our resources are vast, we understand the importance of tailoring our business to meet the needs of local customers. I'm confident that central Oregon can truly benefit from our business model, experience, and resources.'

In addition to equipment rentals, the facility provides new and used equipment sales, in-shop and mobile service, comprehensive parts availability, training, and other value-added services.

Established in 1961, H&E is one of the largest equipment distributors and rental companies in the United States, ranking eighth nationwide. Including our Prineville branch, we have 96 locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:42:01 UTC
