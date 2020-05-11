Log in
H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Facility in the Los Angeles Area

05/11/2020 | 10:54am EDT

Effective May 11, 2020, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of a new branch in Sun Valley, CA, serving the Los Angeles market.

The new location is at 9050 Norris Avenue, Sun Valley, CA 91352-2617, phone 818-797-6262. The 15,000-square-foot facility sits on 4 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with five service bays. It is capable of servicing a variety of construction and general industrial equipment and joins the H&E facility in La Mirada in serving the greater Los Angeles area.

The branch specializes in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Gehl, Generac, Genie, Hamm, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Link-Belt, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Takeuchi, Yanmar, Wacker Neuson, and others.

'With strong economic growth in the Los Angeles area, adding a second location in the San Fernando Valley will help us better serve customers and ongoing projects in the area. Construction expansion into Burbank at the Avion Burbank site, many highway projects, and work at Cal State Northridge provide the opportunity to expand and establish our good name throughout the LA market,' explains Regional Vice President Mark Ford. 'The Sun Valley location will offer full-service equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service at the high level that customers have come to expect and appreciate from H&E.'

In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other value-added services.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest integrated equipment companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Including the Los Angeles branch, there are nine locations in California and additional locations nationwide throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 14:53:03 UTC
