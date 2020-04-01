H&E Equipment Services : Opens New Facility in the North Raleigh Area

Effective April 1, 2020, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening of a new branch in Wake Forest, NC, serving the North Raleigh market.

The new location is at 2701 Connector Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587-4363, phone 919-373-7100. The 16,000-square-foot facility sits on 3.1 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with four service bays. It is capable of servicing a variety of construction and general industrial equipment and joins other nearby H&E facilities in Durham and Garner, NC, in serving the region.



The branch specializes in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bomag, Case, Gehl, Generac, Genie, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, National, Okada, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Takeuchi, UniCarriers, Yanmar, and Wacker Neuson.



'This brand new, state-of-the-art branch enables us to better cover this region,' says North Raleigh Branch Manager Gabe Rutland. 'The facility is strategically located between Raleigh and Wake Forest, providing greater convenience to customers throughout the Triangle. The highly skilled personnel, large inventory, new shop, and our full investment in the community allow us to meet the equipment needs of the Raleigh/Durham area more efficiently and effectively across all segments of our business, including rentals, sales, parts, and service.'



In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other value-added services.



Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest integrated equipment companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Including the North Raleigh branch, there are six locations in North Carolina and additional locations nationwide throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.