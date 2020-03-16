Log in
H&E Equipment Services : Relocates to a New Facility in Arden, NC

03/16/2020 | 09:53am EDT

Effective March 16, 2020, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the relocation of its Arden branch to an expanded facility at 100 Crescent Hill Road, Arden, NC 28704, phone 828-684-1692.

The state-of-the-art 9,500-square-foot facility sits on 3.2 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and an eight-bay drive-through repair shop. The facility is capable of handling repairs for a variety of general, industrial, construction, and earthmoving equipment.

The branch specializes in earthmoving equipment, aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, and general construction machinery from the following manufacturers: Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bomag, Doosan, Gehl, Generac, Genie, Grove, JCB, JLG, John Deere, LayMor, MEC, Multiquip, National, Okada, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Takeuchi, UniCarriers, Wacker Neuson, and others.

'The location of the new state-of-the-art branch will enable us to better serve our customers,' explains H&E Arden Branch Manager Matt Guffey. 'This facility is located on a major thoroughfare in town, offering convenience to our customers. The new shop and yard allow greater efficiencies to enhance our service to our customers across all business areas: rentals, sales, parts, and service. Our entire staff is consolidated under one roof, further improving operations and communications. Customers will be pleased with this new full-service location.'

In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other value-added services.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest integrated equipment companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Including the Arden branch, there are five locations in North Carolina and additional locations nationwide throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Disclaimer

H&E Equipment Services Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 13:52:08 UTC
