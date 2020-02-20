H&E Equipment Services : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year 2019 Results and Announces Non-Cash Goodwill Impairment Charge
02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, including a $12.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge.
FOURTH QUARTER 2019 SUMMARY
Revenues increased 0.6% to $348.1 million versus $346.0 million a year ago.
Included in fourth quarter 2019 net income was a $12.2 million pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Net income decreased 12.5% to $21.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to net income of $25.1 million a year ago. Excluding the impairment charge, net income was $31.9 million, an increase of 27.2%, or $6.8 million. The effective income tax rate was 18.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 27.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.7% to $126.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to $114.6 million a year ago, yielding a margin of 36.4% of revenues compared to 33.1% a year ago.
Total equipment rental revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $193.8 million, an increase of $14.0 million, or 7.8%, compared to $179.8 million a year ago (as adjusted).(1) Rental revenues (as previously reported) for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $176.3 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 8.2%, compared to $163.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.(1)
New equipment sales decreased 23.0% to $61.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to $79.7 million a year ago.
Used equipment sales increased 12.1% to $42.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to $37.8 million a year ago.
Gross margin was 36.9% compared to 35.6% a year ago. The increase in gross margin was largely the result of a shift in revenue mix to rentals and higher margins on used equipment sales which were partially offset by lower margins in other business segments.
____________________
(1)
For a reconciliation of adjustments to prior year data and historical presentations, see page 10.
Total equipment rental gross margins were 45.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 46.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (as adjusted).(1) Rental gross margins (as previously reported) were 50.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 51.5% a year ago primarily due to lower time utilization.
Average time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 69.0% compared to 72.9% a year ago. The size of the Company’s rental fleet based on original acquisition cost increased 10.2% from a year ago, to $1.9 billion.
Average rental rates increased 1.7% compared to a year ago and declined 0.1% sequentially.
Dollar utilization was 36.0% in the fourth quarter compared to 37.0% a year ago.
Average rental fleet age at December 31, 2019, was 36.3 months compared to an industry average age of 46.8 months.
The non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $12.2 million was identified in connection with the Company's annual fourth quarter 2019 goodwill impairment test. The $12.2 million goodwill impairment charge consists of a $10.7 million impairment to our new equipment goodwill reporting unit and a $1.5 million impairment to our service revenues goodwill reporting unit. Our goodwill reporting units related to rental revenues, used equipment revenues and parts revenues were not impaired. The impairment charge will not result in any cash expenditures and will not affect the Company's cash position, liquidity, availability or covenant test under its senior secured credit facility.
Brad Barber, H&E Equipment Services’ chief executive officer and president, said, “With seasonality, the balancing of supply and demand and a challenging comparable in the year ago quarter, the year finished as we expected during the fourth quarter. We produced solid results for the quarter despite these factors – growing revenues, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA. The strength in our rental business continued with rental revenues increasing 8.2% from a year ago and we again achieved rate growth, which increased 1.7%. Our performance for the full year of 2019 was also positive as we delivered an 8.8% increase in revenues and a 16.7% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. The metrics for our rental business were impressive as rental revenues for the year increased 17.3% from 2018. Average physical utilization for the year remained solid at 70.4% and average rates were 2.1% higher than in 2018. Overall, we are pleased with our execution and results for 2019.”
Barber concluded, “Based on current industry indicators and customer sentiment, the non-residential construction markets we serve are expected to be stable in 2020. Increasing the scale and scope of our rental business through selective acquisitions and organic expansion remains one of our highest priorities.”
FINANCIAL DISCUSSION FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2019:
Revenue
Total revenues increased 0.6% to $348.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $346.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total equipment rental revenues increased 7.8% to $193.8 million compared to $179.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 (as adjusted).(1) Rental revenues (as previously reported) increased 8.2% to $176.3 million compared to $163.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.(1) New equipment sales were $61.4 million compared to $79.7 million a year ago. Used equipment sales increased 12.1% to $42.4 million compared to $37.8 million a year ago. Parts sales were $30.1 million compared to $30.5 million a year ago. Service revenues increased 15.1% to $17.5 million compared to $15.2 million a year ago.
____________________
(1)
For a reconciliation of adjustments to prior year data and historical presentations, see page 10.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased 4.4% to $128.6 million from $123.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 36.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as compared to 35.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. On a segment basis, gross margin on total equipment rentals was 45.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 46.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 (as adjusted).(1) Rental margins (as previously reported) were 50.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 51.5% a year ago.(1) On average, rental rates were 1.7% higher than rates in the fourth quarter of 2018. Time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 69.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 72.9% a year ago.
Gross margins on new equipment sales were 10.8% in the fourth quarter compared to 12.7% a year ago. Gross margins on used equipment sales were 33.3% compared to 29.1% a year ago. Gross margins on parts sales were 26.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 26.0% a year ago. Gross margins on service revenues were 67.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 67.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Rental Fleet
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the original acquisition cost of the Company’s rental fleet was $1.9 billion, a 10.2%, or $179.3 million increase from the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Dollar utilization for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 36.0% compared to 37.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $77.2 million compared with $73.0 million the prior year, a $4.2 million, or 5.8%, increase. SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a percentage of total revenues were 22.2% compared to 21.1% a year ago. Employee salaries, wages, payroll taxes and related employee benefit and other employee related expenses increased $1.4 million, primarily as a result of our acquisition since December 31, 2018, and a larger workforce and higher incentive compensation related to increased profitability. Facility related expenses, primarily rent expense, increased $1.0 million. Outside services increased $0.9 million. Depreciation and amortization increased $0.8 million. Expenses related to Greenfield branch expansions increased $0.4 million compared to a year ago.
Income from Operations
Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 18.8% to $41.3 million, or 11.9% of revenues, compared to $50.9 million, or 14.7% of revenues, a year ago. Excluding the impairment charge, income from operations was $53.5 million, an increase of 5.1%, or 15.4% of revenues compared to a year ago.
Interest Expense
Interest expense was $16.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $16.6 million a year ago.
Net Income
Net income was $21.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $25.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the impairment charge, net income was $31.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share. The effective income tax rate was 18.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 27.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to discrete items in the current period.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 10.7% to $126.8 million compared to $114.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 36.4% compared with 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
____________________
(1)
For a reconciliation of adjustments to prior year data and historical presentations, see page 10.
FINANCIAL DISCUSSION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019:
Revenue
Total revenues increased 8.8%, or $109.4 million, to $1.3 billion in 2019 from $1.2 billion in 2018. Total equipment rental revenues increased 16.9% to $766.4 million compared to $655.3 million in 2018 (as adjusted).(2) Rental revenues (as previously reported) increased 17.3% to $694.5 million compared to $592.2 million in 2018.(2) New equipment sales decreased 9.1% to $239.1 million from $262.9 million a year ago. Used equipment sales increased 11.4% to $139.3 million compared to $125.1 million a year ago. Parts sales increased 2.8% to $123.9 million from $120.5 million in 2018. Service revenues increased 7.0% to $67.9 million from $63.5 million a year ago.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased 13.8%, or $60.6 million, to $499.2 million from $438.5 million in 2018. Gross margin was 37.0% for 2019 compared to 35.4% for 2018. On a segment basis, gross margin on total equipment rentals was 45.3% compared to 45.1% in 2018 (as adjusted).(2) Rental margins (as previously reported) were 49.8% compared to 49.7% a year ago.(2) On average, 2019 rental rates increased 2.1% compared to 2018. In 2019, time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 70.4% compared to 71.6% a year ago.
Gross margins on new equipment sales were 11.6% from 11.7% a year ago. Gross margins on used equipment sales increased to 34.0% compared to 31.2% a year ago. Gross margins on parts sales were 26.6% compared to 26.7% a year ago. Gross margins on service revenues increased to 67.7% in 2019 from 66.4% in 2018.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
SG&A expenses for 2019 were $311.0 million compared with $278.3 million in 2018, an increase of $32.7 million, or 11.8%. In 2019, SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 23.1% compared to 22.5% a year ago. The increase in SG&A expenses was attributable to higher labor, wages, incentives, related employee benefits costs and other employee expenses of $16.8 million due to a larger workforce and higher compensation related to our improved profitability. Facility related expenses increased $5.3 million. Depreciation and amortization increased $2.6 million. Legal and professional fees increased $2.4 million. Promotional expenses increased $1.5 million. Liability insurance cost increased $1.4 million. Expenses related to Greenfield branch expansions increased $3.4 million compared to a year ago.
Approximately, $10.6 million of the total increase in SG&A was attributable to branches opened since January 1, 2018, with less than a full year of comparable operations in either or both of the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Included in the $10.6 million is $0.8 million of amortization expense associated with the recognition of intangibles resulting from acquisitions.
Income from Operations
Income from operations for 2019 increased 8.1% to $180.2 million, or 13.4% of revenues, compared to $166.6 million, or 13.5% of revenues, a year ago. Excluding the impairment charge, income from operations was $192.3 million, an increase of 15.4%, or 14.3% of revenues compared to year ago.
Interest Expense
Interest expense in 2019 was $68.3 million, a $4.6 million increase from $63.7 million a year ago.
____________________
(2)
For a reconciliation of adjustments to prior year data and historical presentations, see page 11.
Net Income
Net income was $87.2 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $76.6 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, in 2018. Excluding the impairment charge, net income was $96.4 million, or $2.67 per diluted share. The effective income tax rate was 24.7% in 2019 compared to 26.8% in 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 increased 16.7% to $473.2 million from $405.4 million in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 35.1% compared with 32.7% in 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain Non-GAAP measures (EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share and recasting of certain revenue and cost of revenue numbers detailed below). Please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K for a description of these measures and of our use of these measures. These measures as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these Non-GAAP measures are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to the Company's other financial information determined under GAAP.
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues:
Equipment rentals
$
193,791
$
172,014
$
766,354
$
627,181
New equipment sales
61,382
79,683
239,091
262,948
Used equipment sales
42,407
37,838
139,349
125,125
Parts sales
30,057
30,538
123,855
120,454
Service revenues
17,543
15,238
67,941
63,488
Other
2,953
10,663
11,775
39,765
Total revenues
348,133
345,974
1,348,365
1,238,961
Cost of revenues:
Equipment rentals
Rental depreciation
62,133
55,753
243,780
208,453
Rental expense
25,403
23,239
105,079
89,520
Rental other
17,871
14,812
70,613
55,449
105,407
93,804
419,472
353,422
New equipment sales
54,734
69,592
211,372
232,057
Used equipment sales
28,279
26,831
92,021
86,052
Parts sales
22,213
22,586
90,963
88,263
Service revenues
5,685
4,898
21,946
21,328
Other
3,254
5,147
13,421
19,305
Total cost of revenues
219,572
222,858
849,195
800,427
Gross Profit
128,561
123,116
499,170
438,534
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
77,243
73,026
311,026
278,298
Merger costs
102
269
416
708
Gain on sales of property and equipment, net
2,278
1,078
4,617
7,118
Impairment of goodwill
12,184
-
12,184
-
Income from Operations
41,310
50,899
180,161
166,646
Interest expense
(16,824
)
(16,646
)
(68,277
)
(63,707
)
Other income, net
2,368
502
3,977
1,724
Income before provision for income taxes
26,854
34,755
115,861
104,663
Provision for income taxes
4,931
9,695
28,650
28,040
Net income
$
21,923
$
25,060
$
87,211
$
76,623
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic – Net income per share
$
0.61
$
0.70
$
2.43
$
2.15
Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
35,930
35,764
35,859
35,667
Diluted – Net income per share
$
0.61
$
0.70
$
2.42
$
2.13
Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
36,098
35,901
36,033
35,903
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.275
$
0.275
$
1.10
$
1.10
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Cash
$
14,247
$
16,677
Rental equipment, net
1,217,673
1,141,498
Total assets
1,974,610
1,727,181
Total debt (1)
1,167,429
1,121,487
Total liabilities
1,667,091
1,470,378
Stockholders’ equity
307,519
256,803
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,974,610
$
1,727,181
(1)
Total debt consists of the aggregate amounts on the senior secured credit facility, senior unsecured notes and finance or capital lease obligations.
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2019
2019
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
Gross profit
$
128,561
–
$
128,561
Selling, general and administrative expenses
77,243
–
77,243
Impairment of goodwill
12,184
(12,184
)
–
Gain on sale of property and equipment, net
2,278
–
2,278
Merger costs
102
–
102
Income from operations
41,310
12,184
53,494
Interest expense
(16,824
)
–
(16,824
)
Other income, net
2,368
–
2,368
Income before benefit for income taxes
26,854
12,184
39,038
Provision for income taxes
4,931
2,237
7,168
Net income
$
21,923
$
9,947
$
31,870
Three Months Ended December 31,
2019
2019
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
NET INCOME PER SHARE(1)
Basic – Net income per share
$
0.61
$
0.28
$
0.89
Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
35,930
35,930
35,930
Diluted – Net income per share
$
0.61
$
0.28
$
0.88
Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
36,098
36,098
36,098
(1)
Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2019
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
Gross profit
$
499,170
–
$
499,170
Selling, general and administrative expenses
311,026
–
311,026
Impairment of goodwill
12,184
(12,184
)
–
Gain on sale of property and equipment, net
4,617
–
4,617
Merger costs
416
–
416
Income from operations
180,161
12,184
192,345
Interest expense
(68,277
)
–
(68,277
)
Other income, net
3,977
–
3,977
Income before benefit for income taxes
115,861
12,184
128,045
Provision for income taxes
28,650
3,013
31,663
Net income
$
87,211
$
9,171
$
96,382
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2019
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
NET INCOME PER SHARE(1)
Basic – Net income per share
$
2.43
$
0.26
$
2.69
Basic – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
35,859
35,859
35,859
Diluted – Net income per share
$
2.42
$
0.25
$
2.67
Diluted – Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
36,033
36,033
36,033
(1)
Because of the method used in calculating per share data, the summation of the above per share data may not necessarily total to the as adjusted per share data.
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income
$
21,923
$
25,060
$
87,211
$
76,623
Interest Expense
16,824
16,646
68,277
63,707
Provision for income taxes
4,931
9,695
28,650
28,040
Depreciation
69,758
61,979
272,368
233,046
Amortization of intangibles
1,041
905
4,132
3,320
EBITDA
$
114,477
$
114,285
$
460,638
$
404,736
Merger costs
102
269
416
708
Impairment of goodwill
12,184
-
12,184
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
126,763
$
114,554
$
473,238
$
405,444
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended 12/31/18(1)
Three Months
Ended 12/31/19
As
Previously
Reported
Hauling
Fees(a)
As Currently
Reported
Other
Rental
Fees(b)
As Adjusted
As Currently
Reported
REVENUES
Equipment rentals(2)
Rentals
$
162,966
$
-
$
162,966
$
-
$
162,966
$
176,253
Rentals other
-
9,048
9,048
7,741
16,789
17,538
Total equipment rentals
162,966
9,048
172,014
7,741
179,755
193,791
New equipment sales
79,683
-
79,683
-
79,683
61,382
Used equipment sales
37,838
-
37,838
-
37,838
42,407
Parts sales
30,538
-
30,538
-
30,538
30,057
Services revenues
15,238
-
15,238
-
15,238
17,543
Other
19,711
(9,048
)
10,663
(7,741
)
2,922
2,953
Total revenues
345,974
-
345,974
-
345,974
348,133
COST OF REVENUES
Rental depreciation
55,753
-
55,753
-
55,753
62,133
Rental expense
23,239
-
23,239
-
23,239
25,403
Rental other
-
14,812
14,812
1,932
16,744
17,871
78,992
14,812
93,804
1,932
95,736
105,407
New equipment sales
69,592
-
69,592
-
69,592
54,734
Used equipment sales
26,831
-
26,831
-
26,831
28,279
Parts sales
22,586
-
22,586
-
22,586
22,213
Services revenues
4,898
-
4,898
-
4,898
5,685
Other
19,959
(14,812
)
5,147
(1,932
)
3,215
3,254
Total cost of revenues
222,858
-
222,858
-
222,858
219,572
GROSS PROFIT
Equipment rentals
Rentals
83,974
-
83,974
-
83,974
88,717
Rentals other
-
(5,764
)
(5,764
)
5,809
45
(333
)
83,974
(5,764
)
78,210
5,809
84,019
88,384
New equipment sales
10,091
-
10,091
-
10,091
6,648
Used equipment sales
11,007
-
11,007
-
11,007
14,128
Parts sales
7,952
-
7,952
-
7,952
7,844
Services revenues
10,340
-
10,340
-
10,340
11,858
Other
(248
)
5,764
5,516
(5,809
)
(293
)
(301
)
Total gross profit
$
123,116
$
-
$
123,116
$
-
$
123,116
$
128,561
GROSS MARGIN
Equipment rentals
Rentals
51.5
%
-
51.5
%
-
51.5
%
50.3
%
Rentals other
-
-63.7
%
-63.7
%
75.0
%
0.3
%
-1.9
%
51.5
%
-63.7
%
45.5
%
75.0
%
46.7
%
45.6
%
New equipment sales
12.7
%
-
12.7
%
-
12.7
%
10.8
%
Used equipment sales
29.1
%
-
29.1
%
-
29.1
%
33.3
%
Parts sales
26.0
%
-
26.0
%
-
26.0
%
26.1
%
Services revenues
67.9
%
-
67.9
%
-
67.9
%
67.6
%
Other
-1.3
%
63.7
%
51.7
%
-75.0
%
-10.0
%
-10.2
%
Total gross margin
35.6
%
-
35.6
%
-
35.6
%
36.9
%
(1)
(a) We have recast the prior year period information to conform to the current year presentation of hauling fees and related cost of revenues included within Equipment Rentals rather than included within Other Revenues as previously reported.
(b) Upon our adoption of the new lease accounting guidance (ASC 842), certain ancillary fees associated with our equipment rental activities, such as damage waiver income, environmental fees and fuel and other recovery fees, are properly included within our Rental Revenue segment rather than Other Revenues as previously reported. Because we elected to not recast prior periods upon ASC 842 adoption, the table above recasts these amounts on an “As Adjusted” basis to conform to the current year presentation.
(2)
Pursuant to SEC Regulation S-X, our equipment rental revenues are aggregated and presented in our unaudited consolidated statements of income in this press release as a single line item, “Equipment Rentals”. The above table disaggregates our equipment rental revenues for discussion and analysis purposes only.
H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended 12/31/18(1)
Twelve Months
Ended 12/31/19
As
Previously
Reported
Hauling
Fees(a)
As Currently
Reported
Other
Rental
Fees(b)
As Adjusted
As Currently
Reported
REVENUES
Equipment rentals(2)
Rentals
$
592,193
$
-
$
592,193
$
-
$
592,193
$
694,547
Rentals other
-
34,988
34,988
28,152
63,140
71,807
Total equipment rentals
592,193
34,988
627,181
28,152
655,333
766,354
New equipment sales
262,948
-
262,948
-
262,948
239,091
Used equipment sales
125,125
-
125,125
-
125,125
139,349
Parts sales
120,454
-
120,454
-
120,454
123,855
Services revenues
63,488
-
63,488
-
63,488
67,941
Other
74,753
(34,988
)
39,765
(28,152
)
11,613
11,775
Total revenues
1,238,961
-
1,238,961
-
1,238,961
1,348,365
COST OF REVENUES
Rental depreciation
208,453
-
208,453
-
208,453
243,780
Rental expense
89,520
-
89,520
-
89,520
105,079
Rental other
-
55,449
55,449
6,572
62,021
70,613
297,973
55,449
353,422
6,572
359,994
419,472
New equipment sales
232,057
-
232,057
-
232,057
211,372
Used equipment sales
86,052
-
86,052
-
86,052
92,021
Parts sales
88,263
-
88,263
-
88,263
90,963
Services revenues
21,328
-
21,328
-
21,328
21,946
Other
74,754
(55,449
)
19,305
(6,572
)
12,733
13,421
Total cost of revenues
800,427
-
800,427
-
800,427
849,195
GROSS PROFIT
Equipment rentals
Rentals
294,220
-
294,220
-
294,220
345,688
Rentals other
-
(20,461
)
(20,461
)
21,580
1,119
1,194
294,220
(20,461
)
273,759
21,580
295,339
346,882
New equipment sales
30,891
-
30,891
-
30,891
27,719
Used equipment sales
39,073
-
39,073
-
39,073
47,328
Parts sales
32,191
-
32,191
-
32,191
32,892
Services revenues
42,160
-
42,160
-
42,160
45,995
Other
(1
)
20,461
20,460
(21,580
)
(1,120
)
(1,646
)
Total gross profit
$
438,534
$
-
$
438,534
$
-
$
438,534
$
499,170
GROSS MARGIN
Equipment rentals
Rentals
49.7
%
-
49.7
%
-
49.7
%
49.8
%
Rentals other
-
-58.5
%
-58.5
%
76.7
%
1.8
%
1.7
%
49.7
%
-58.5
%
43.6
%
76.7
%
45.1
%
45.3
%
New equipment sales
11.7
%
-
11.7
%
-
11.7
%
11.6
%
Used equipment sales
31.2
%
-
31.2
%
-
31.2
%
34.0
%
Parts sales
26.7
%
-
26.7
%
-
26.7
%
26.6
%
Services revenues
66.4
%
-
66.4
%
-
66.4
%
67.7
%
Other
0.0
%
58.5
%
51.5
%
-76.7
%
-9.6
%
-14.0
%
Total gross margin
35.4
%
-
35.4
%
-
35.4
%
37.0
%
(1)
(a) We have recast the prior year period information to conform to the current year presentation of hauling fees and related cost of revenues included within Equipment Rentals rather than included within Other Revenues as previously reported.
(b) Upon our adoption of the new lease accounting guidance (ASC 842), certain ancillary fees associated with our equipment rental activities, such as damage waiver income, environmental fees and fuel and other recovery fees, are properly included within our Rental Revenue segment rather than Other Revenues as previously reported. Because we elected to not recast prior periods upon ASC 842 adoption, the table above recasts these amounts on an “As Adjusted” basis to conform to the current year presentation.
(2)
Pursuant to SEC Regulation S-X, our equipment rental revenues are aggregated and presented in our unaudited consolidated statements of income in this press release as a single line item, “Equipment Rentals”. The above table disaggregates our equipment rental revenues for discussion and analysis purposes only.