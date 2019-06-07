Digital Management: summer admission test

If you are a student who wishes to apply to this 3-year course, you must take the TOLC-E or the SAT admission test, which is required for the enrollment. Deadline: July 18 at midnight.
Take a look at the following steps:
- apply online for the Ca' Foscari selection (via Cisia's website)
- on July 24 the list of applicants who accessed to the interview will be published
- interviews will be held remotely on July 25 e 26
- check if you've been admitted (list published on August 5)
- you have time until August 9 to confirm your application by paying the first fee
Tests will be available in Italian and in English. You can check the full calendar of TOLC-E tests via Cisia
website (it is not possible to attend more than one test per month).
In order to apply a B2 English level is required.
TRANSFERRING COURSE
If you're already attending the Ca' Foscari University or a different University and you'd like to transfer to the Digital Management 3-year course, it may be possible, following this
procedure.
The required steps are:
- credits recognition request
- submission of internal transition request
There's availability of 13 new students for the Year 2 and 11 new students for Year 3.
You need a minimum of 48 credits ant al least 30 credits in english in order to be eligible for the transfer.
Disclaimer
