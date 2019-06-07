Log in
Digital Management: summer admission test

06/07/2019 | 10:08am EDT
Apply now for the Bachelor's Degree in Digital Management!. Read here the steps to complete the admission procedure.

If you are a student who wishes to apply to this 3-year course, you must take the TOLC-E or the SAT admission test, which is required for the enrollment. Deadline: July 18 at midnight.

Take a look at the following steps:

- apply online for the Ca' Foscari selection (via Cisia's website)

- on July 24 the list of applicants who accessed to the interview will be published

- interviews will be held remotely on July 25 e 26

- check if you've been admitted (list published on August 5)

- you have time until August 9 to confirm your application by paying the first fee

Tests will be available in Italian and in English. You can check the full calendar of TOLC-E tests via Cisia website (it is not possible to attend more than one test per month).

In order to apply a B2 English level is required.

TRANSFERRING COURSE

If you're already attending the Ca' Foscari University or a different University and you'd like to transfer to the Digital Management 3-year course, it may be possible, following this procedure.

The required steps are:

- credits recognition request

- submission of internal transition request

There's availability of 13 new students for the Year 2 and 11 new students for Year 3.

You need a minimum of 48 credits ant al least 30 credits in english in order to be eligible for the transfer.

Disclaimer

H-FARM S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 14:07:07 UTC
