Digital Management: summer admission test

If you are a student who wishes to apply to this 3-year course, you must take the TOLC-E or the SAT admission test, which is required for the enrollment. Deadline: July 18 at midnight.

Take a look at the following steps:

- apply online for the Ca' Foscari selection (via Cisia's website)

- on July 24 the list of applicants who accessed to the interview will be published

- interviews will be held remotely on July 25 e 26

- check if you've been admitted (list published on August 5)

- you have time until August 9 to confirm your application by paying the first fee