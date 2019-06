Digital Management: summer admission test

If you are a student who wishes to apply to this 3-year course, you must take the TOLC-E or the SAT admission test, which is required for the enrollment. Deadline: July 18 at midnight.

Take a look at the following steps: - apply online for the Ca' Foscari selection (via Cisia's website) - on July 24 the list of applicants who accessed to the interview will be published - interviews will be held remotely on July 25 e 26 - check if you've been admitted (list published on August 5) - you have time until August 9 to confirm your application by paying the first fee

Tests will be available in Italian and in English. You can check the full calendar of TOLC-E tests via Cisia website (it is not possible to attend more than one test per month).

In order to apply a B2 English level is required.