H Farm : Acquire new value with Reskill You

Focus yourself in everything digital with our new series of short courses.

We believe that businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals need to take advantage from the digital ecosystem.

In order to do that, and to develop new skills, we designed a series of short courses that can clarify the different aspects of communication.

Reskill You follows three main paths - marketing, social media and public administration - and allows every participant to personalize their own offer (with courses on Digital Transformation; Social Media Marketing; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for Business; Social Media Customer Care; Ecommerce; SEO & SEM; content & storytelling).

The application are now open for the following courses:

27 October: Social Media Customer Care

This class is designed for marketing specialists, small and medium-sized businesses, freelancers, newly graduated students and all the professionals aiming to boost their career with a whole new set of competences. In this 8-hour class we'll practice with the different techniques of Customer Care though social networks, in order to improve the online relationship between brands/services and users/clients.

Register here: h-farm.link/ReskillYou_apply

19-26-31 October: Reskill Your PA

This 3-day class is specifically aimed at the professionals of the public administration. We'll give you the tools to face the actual laws that regulate the digitalization process in the public services and utilities with a special focus on the online presence (services, payments, social communication, website) that can improve citizen's lives.

Register now: