H-Farm SpA    FARM   IT0004674666

H-FARM SPA (FARM)
My previous session
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/21
0.674 EUR   -0.88%
H FARM : Acquire new value with Reskill You
PU
H FARM : Sellf joins ForceManager
PU
H FARM : maize – the second event
PU
OFFRE

H Farm : Acquire new value with Reskill You

0
09/24/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

Focus yourself in everything digital with our new series of short courses.

We believe that businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals need to take advantage from the digital ecosystem.

In order to do that, and to develop new skills, we designed a series of short courses that can clarify the different aspects of communication.

Reskill You follows three main paths - marketing, social media and public administration - and allows every participant to personalize their own offer (with courses on Digital Transformation; Social Media Marketing; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for Business; Social Media Customer Care; Ecommerce; SEO & SEM; content & storytelling).

The application are now open for the following courses:

27 October: Social Media Customer Care

This class is designed for marketing specialists, small and medium-sized businesses, freelancers, newly graduated students and all the professionals aiming to boost their career with a whole new set of competences. In this 8-hour class we'll practice with the different techniques of Customer Care though social networks, in order to improve the online relationship between brands/services and users/clients.

Register here: h-farm.link/ReskillYou_apply

19-26-31 October: Reskill Your PA

This 3-day class is specifically aimed at the professionals of the public administration. We'll give you the tools to face the actual laws that regulate the digitalization process in the public services and utilities with a special focus on the online presence (services, payments, social communication, website) that can improve citizen's lives.

Register now:

Disclaimer

H-FARM S.p.A. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:38:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 43,1 M
EBIT 2017 -4,90 M
Net income 2017 -6,50 M
Debt 2017 2,60 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,46x
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
Capitalization 60,1 M
Chart H-FARM SPA
Duration : Period :
H-Farm SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H-FARM SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,10 €
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riccardo Donadon Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Rossi Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Cuniberti Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & Vice President-Finance
Stefania Baruffato Director
Giuseppe Miroglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H-FARM SPA-11.14%71
BLACKROCK-5.08%77 815
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-0.87%53 387
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP23.33%45 464
STATE STREET CORPORATION-9.06%33 681
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP6.52%27 181
