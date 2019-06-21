H Farm : An eSports program in partnership with Acer for Education

The first Master Week in eSports will take place this summer at our Campus.

It's a trend that has become impossible to overlook, with more than 200 millionactive fans throughout the world and reaching 454 million spectators in 2019, which was a +15% growth compared to last year: being an ePlayer has become an actual job title and, based on current numbers, the sector is rapidly growing.

The collaboration between Acer for Education and H-FARM is among the first of its kind in this sector and is aimed at promoting the development and awareness of this world in a qualified manner.

The first joint initiative is the master week completely dedicated to competitive video games, which is part of H-FARM's Sparx Summer Camp and will take place at Ca' Tron (TV) from 8th to 12th July. Participants, students between 16 and 18 years old, will take part in a specialised training course with a team of educators and professionals, including Acer technical support - for instance, they will use the Predator gaming hardware.

H-FARM and Acer for Education will subsequently collaborate on the development of structured curricular and extracurricular courses, with weekly meetings and activities planned throughout the school year.

Students, starting with those of H-International School, will have the opportunity to attend dedicated courses with the aim of responsibly educating aspiring professionals in this sector.

Click here to apply for the Master Week in eSports.