Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  H-Farm SpA    FARM   IT0004674666

H-FARM SPA

(FARM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 09/11
0.459 EUR   -2.34%
05:22aH FARM : Audi WeGeneration, second edition
PU
09/11H FARM : Rethink! Service Design Stories
PU
09/02H FARM : Futur/io CxO Executive Program Venice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

H Farm : Audi WeGeneration, second edition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 05:22am EDT

The 5 new protagonists of WeGeneration, the project we launched with Audi for the talents of the future, arrived in our campus for a week's training bootcamp.

Presented in November 2018 during a special event in our campus, WeGeneration is an education project designed to support the culture of innovation and change, with the goal of promoting the 'contamination' of the managers and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. The journey is told by a multimedia project that combines storytelling and interactivity, created by our media company SHADO: follow it on Instagram.

While the first edition was dedicated to the future of relationships, the second one is focused on sharing. How much will our society become a 'shared community'? How much will our lives change if we are able to collaborate? How will trust and responsibility become more and more central in our lives? From sharing economy to online activism, this is a journey to explore the new directions of our society and the future we are building together.

The protagonists:
Cecilia: born in 1999, from Bassano del Grappa (Vicenza), attends the BA in Digital Management (H-FARM + Ca' Foscari)
Fabio: born in 1998, from Sala Consilina (Salerno), studies at IULM - Libera Università di Lingue e Comunicazione
Federico: born in 1999, from Torino, studies a Politecnico di Torino
Giulia: born in 1998, from Venezia, attends the BA in Digital Management (H-FARM + Ca' Foscari)
Matteo, called Johnny: born in 1997, studies at Politecnico di Milano / Civica Scuola di Teatro 'Paolo Grassi'

Disclaimer

H-FARM S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:21:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on H-FARM SPA
05:22aH FARM : Audi WeGeneration, second edition
PU
09/11H FARM : Rethink! Service Design Stories
PU
09/02H FARM : Futur/io CxO Executive Program Venice
PU
08/09H FARM : Kinnernet Venice 2019
PU
07/18H FARM : Service Design Lab with the Politecnico di Milano
PU
07/15H FARM : Together with Audi to promote the culture of innovation
PU
07/09H FARM : New digital communication strategy for Mani Tese
PU
07/02H FARM : Henkel X Partners
PU
06/27H FARM : Fast Company's European Innovation Festival powered by Gucci
PU
06/21H FARM : An eSports program in partnership with Acer for Education
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 40,8 M
Chart H-FARM SPA
Duration : Period :
H-Farm SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70  €
Last Close Price 0,46  €
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riccardo Donadon Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Rossi Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Cuniberti Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & Vice President-Finance
Stefania Baruffato Director
Giuseppe Miroglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H-FARM SPA-19.47%45
BLACKROCK INC.10.19%68 550
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-1.55%43 683
UBS GROUP-6.33%42 222
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC66.52%33 348
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC30.08%28 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group