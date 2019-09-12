H Farm : Audi WeGeneration, second edition

The 5 new protagonists of WeGeneration, the project we launched with Audi for the talents of the future, arrived in our campus for a week's training bootcamp.

Presented in November 2018 during a special event in our campus, WeGeneration is an education project designed to support the culture of innovation and change, with the goal of promoting the 'contamination' of the managers and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. The journey is told by a multimedia project that combines storytelling and interactivity, created by our media company SHADO: follow it on Instagram.

While the first edition was dedicated to the future of relationships, the second one is focused on sharing. How much will our society become a 'shared community'? How much will our lives change if we are able to collaborate? How will trust and responsibility become more and more central in our lives? From sharing economy to online activism, this is a journey to explore the new directions of our society and the future we are building together.

The protagonists:

Cecilia: born in 1999, from Bassano del Grappa (Vicenza), attends the BA in Digital Management (H-FARM + Ca' Foscari)

Fabio: born in 1998, from Sala Consilina (Salerno), studies at IULM - Libera Università di Lingue e Comunicazione

Federico: born in 1999, from Torino, studies a Politecnico di Torino

Giulia: born in 1998, from Venezia, attends the BA in Digital Management (H-FARM + Ca' Foscari)

Matteo, called Johnny: born in 1997, studies at Politecnico di Milano / Civica Scuola di Teatro 'Paolo Grassi'