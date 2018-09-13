Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  H-Farm SpA    FARM   IT0004674666

H-FARM SPA (FARM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/12
0.704 EUR   -1.12%
12:58pH FARM : Biorfarm, partnership with Kellogg
PU
09/12H FARM : Snam Hack 4 Talents
PU
09/11H FARM : Depop, The Sunday Times Tech Track and global campaign
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

H Farm : Biorfarm, partnership with Kellogg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 12:58pm CEST
A few months after the launch of W.K. Kellogg, the new Kellogg's range of plant powered cereals, the company has started a collaboration with Biorfarm, a digital farm born here in H-FARM, which allows users to connect with organic farmers, adopt a tree, follow all stages of growth and then enjoy the fruits.

In perfect accord with W.K. Kellogg's values, Biorfarm is the first virtual agricultural community in Italy that promotes the culture of natural nutrition. The platform encourages the connection between consumers and local farmers from the Southern regions of Italy, enhancing the quality of products and creating a more sustainable system both for the consumers and the small farmers' communities.

This collaboration also translates into a contest for Italian consumers to win some of Biorfarm's organic fruits produced by local farmers.

Disclaimer

H-FARM S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 10:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on H-FARM SPA
12:58pH FARM : Biorfarm, partnership with Kellogg
PU
09/12H FARM : Snam Hack 4 Talents
PU
09/11H FARM : Depop, The Sunday Times Tech Track and global campaign
PU
08/29H FARM : Treviso Creativity Week 2018
PU
08/27H FARM : ATTRACT call for ideas
PU
07/27H FARM : Kinnernet Venice 2018
PU
07/24H FARM : Sparx, last spaces for August and September
PU
07/04H FARM : Depop wins The Europas' awards
PU
07/02H FARM : Anthony Saccon appointed Chief of our Luxury Innovation Hub
PU
06/29DIG-ABILITY : a new project on social responsibility
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 43,1 M
EBIT 2017 -4,90 M
Net income 2017 -6,50 M
Debt 2017 2,60 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,52x
EV / Sales 2018 1,38x
Capitalization 62,8 M
Chart H-FARM SPA
Duration : Period :
H-Farm SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H-FARM SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,10 €
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riccardo Donadon Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Rossi Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Cuniberti Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & Vice President-Finance
Stefania Baruffato Director
Giuseppe Miroglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H-FARM SPA-7.19%73
BLACKROCK-8.29%75 185
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-3.43%52 237
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP11.81%42 889
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.33%32 956
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP4.96%26 817
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.