H Farm : Biorfarm, partnership with Kellogg

In perfect accord with W.K. Kellogg's values, Biorfarm is the first virtual agricultural community in Italy that promotes the culture of natural nutrition. The platform encourages the connection between consumers and local farmers from the Southern regions of Italy, enhancing the quality of products and creating a more sustainable system both for the consumers and the small farmers' communities.

This collaboration also translates into a contest for Italian consumers to win some of Biorfarm's organic fruits produced by local farmers.