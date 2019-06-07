Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  H-Farm SpA    FARM   IT0004674666

H-FARM SPA

(FARM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 06/06
0.55 EUR   --.--%
05:43aH FARM : Depop, new $62M round
PU
06/06H FARM : DIVA webinar and online B2B meetings
PU
06/05H FARM : maize.PLUS, our e-learning platform dedicated to innovation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

H Farm : Depop, new $62M round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:43am EDT

With 13 million users worldwide and revenues of $50M, Depop is one of our most successful portfolio companies. The new capital will be used to triple the US customer base.

Born in 2011 in our campus from the vision of Simon Beckerman, Depop is the most successful app among fashion and online shopping enthusiasts of second-hand accessories. It has four offices in London, Milan, New York and Los Angeles and 13 million users wordlwide, of which 90% are under the age of 26.

According to a report from ThredUp, the total resale market is expected to more than double in value and be worth $51 billion in the next five years, accounting for 10% of the retail market.

Led by New York-based venture capital firm General Atlantic, this new $62 million round will be used to expand in the US and triple the user base there. The funding will also be spent on building out their London-based engineering and data science teams and investing in new tools to improve the functionality of the platform.

Depop's growth has led it to reach a revenue growth of 100% year-on-year, and gross merchandise value of more than $500 million since launch. In January 2019, we sold all of our Depop's share capital for over €2.5 million, with a total return of 6 times the initial investment.

Disclaimer

H-FARM S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on H-FARM SPA
05:43aH FARM : Depop, new $62M round
PU
06/06H FARM : DIVA webinar and online B2B meetings
PU
06/05H FARM : maize.PLUS, our e-learning platform dedicated to innovation
PU
05/30H FARM : Site-specific corporate activities with Sparx
PU
05/24H FARM : Retail & Brand Experience World Congress
PU
05/20H FARM : AudiWeGeneration at Wired Next Fest
PU
05/03SPARX SUMMER CAMPS : a new edition in Rimini!
PU
04/19H FARM : Talks on Tomorrow - packaging of the future and environmental sustainab..
PU
04/18H FARM : Summer Programs for international students
PU
04/10IL MONDO CHE VORREI : an event to imagine the future
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 43,1 M
EBIT 2017 -4,90 M
Net income 2017 -6,50 M
Debt 2017 2,60 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,20x
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
Capitalization 49,1 M
Chart H-FARM SPA
Duration : Period :
H-Farm SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riccardo Donadon Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Rossi Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Cuniberti Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & Vice President-Finance
Stefania Baruffato Director
Giuseppe Miroglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H-FARM SPA-3.51%53
BLACKROCK INC11.54%64 884
UBS GROUP-4.99%44 210
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-6.90%41 221
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-7.33%24 407
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP12.36%23 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About