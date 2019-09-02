Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  H-Farm SpA    FARM   IT0004674666

H-FARM SPA

(FARM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 09/02
0.46 EUR   -2.75%
11:30aH FARM : Futur/io CxO Executive Program Venice
PU
08/09H FARM : Kinnernet Venice 2019
PU
07/18H FARM : Service Design Lab with the Politecnico di Milano
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

H Farm : Futur/io CxO Executive Program Venice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 11:30am EDT

From October 9 to 11 we will host 100 European thought leaders to discuss exponential technologies and develop disruptive innovations.

We are partner of futur/io, a new education and research institute focused on exponential technologies and desirable futures. Futur/io is selecting up to 100 CxOs to attend our next Program - visionary leaders who think bolder about a better tomorrow with exponential opportunities and social responsibility. We have built a platform and grown a network of European leaders who aim to shape an innovative and resilient future.

Our invite-only guest list is comprised of:

- Executives, CEOs, CxOs and Founders of influential European companies
- C-level managers with proven success on Moonshot missions
- Leading futurists and forward-thinking minds of the futur/io faculty

Inspiring talks, exclusive networking, enriching workshops and a familiar atmosphere are some of the characteristics that you will be able to enjoy.

See the schedule and request your invite here.

Disclaimer

H-FARM S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 15:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on H-FARM SPA
11:30aH FARM : Futur/io CxO Executive Program Venice
PU
08/09H FARM : Kinnernet Venice 2019
PU
07/18H FARM : Service Design Lab with the Politecnico di Milano
PU
07/15H FARM : Together with Audi to promote the culture of innovation
PU
07/09H FARM : New digital communication strategy for Mani Tese
PU
07/02H FARM : Henkel X Partners
PU
06/27H FARM : Fast Company's European Innovation Festival powered by Gucci
PU
06/21H FARM : An eSports program in partnership with Acer for Education
PU
06/07DIGITAL MANAGEMENT : summer admission test
PU
06/07H FARM : Depop, new $62M round
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 42,0 M
Chart H-FARM SPA
Duration : Period :
H-Farm SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70  €
Last Close Price 0,47  €
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riccardo Donadon Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Rossi Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Cuniberti Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & Vice President-Finance
Stefania Baruffato Director
Giuseppe Miroglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H-FARM SPA-17.02%46
BLACKROCK INC7.57%66 924
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-10.64%39 648
UBS GROUP-14.59%38 659
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%32 912
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC19.82%26 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group