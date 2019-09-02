H Farm : Futur/io CxO Executive Program Venice

From October 9 to 11 we will host 100 European thought leaders to discuss exponential technologies and develop disruptive innovations.
We are partner of futur/io, a new education and research institute focused on exponential technologies and desirable futures. Futur/io is selecting up to 100 CxOs to attend our next Program - visionary leaders who think bolder about a better tomorrow with exponential opportunities and social responsibility. We have built a platform and grown a network of European leaders who aim to shape an innovative and resilient future.
Our invite-only guest list is comprised of:
- Executives, CEOs, CxOs and Founders of influential European companies
- C-level managers with proven success on Moonshot missions
- Leading futurists and forward-thinking minds of the futur/io faculty
Inspiring talks, exclusive networking, enriching workshops and a familiar atmosphere are some of the characteristics that you will be able to enjoy.
See the schedule and request your invite here.
H-FARM S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2019