Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  H-Farm SpA    FARM   IT0004674666

H-FARM SPA

(FARM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 07/01
0.53 EUR   -1.12%
11:23aH FARM : Henkel X Partners
PU
06/27H FARM : Fast Company's European Innovation Festival powered by Gucci
PU
06/21H FARM : An eSports program in partnership with Acer for Education
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

H Farm : Henkel X Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 11:23am EDT

We partnered with Henkel X, Antai Ventures Builder and APX by Axel Springer & Porsche to accelerate the industries' digital transformation. The launch event took place in Barcelona on July 2, 2019.

In 2018 we were chosen by Henkel as its strategic partner for innovation pathways, covering scouting and selection of startups in order to develop new digital business models, as well as designing a strategic transformation journey for the company's employees - who, in fact, are using our e-learning platform maize.plus.

The open innovation platform Henkel X was founded in February 2018 and is designed to accelerate Henkel's entrepreneurial transformation and act as a catalyst for industrial change and to drive innovation and disruptive business models for the whole industry. Henkel X unites companies and curious, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, who believe in accelerating the innovative power of our respective industriesthrough partnership and collaboration.

At the Henkel X Partners event, that took place on July 2 in Barcelona, us partners (Henkel X, H-FARM, Antai Ventures Builder and APX by Axel Springer & Porsche) brought together a powerful ecosystem of peers and industry partners, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and academics whoshared their experiences such as how to develop from startup to scale up and how to pivot to the new, what are the latest trends in innovation, what are the hot venture capital investment focus areas across Europe.

Disclaimer

H-FARM S.p.A. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 15:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on H-FARM SPA
11:23aH FARM : Henkel X Partners
PU
06/27H FARM : Fast Company's European Innovation Festival powered by Gucci
PU
06/21H FARM : An eSports program in partnership with Acer for Education
PU
06/07DIGITAL MANAGEMENT : summer admission test
PU
06/07H FARM : Depop, new $62M round
PU
06/06H FARM : DIVA webinar and online B2B meetings
PU
06/05H FARM : maize.PLUS, our e-learning platform dedicated to innovation
PU
05/30H FARM : Site-specific corporate activities with Sparx
PU
05/24H FARM : Retail & Brand Experience World Congress
PU
05/20H FARM : AudiWeGeneration at Wired Next Fest
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 47,1 M
Chart H-FARM SPA
Duration : Period :
H-Farm SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,70  €
Last Close Price 0,53  €
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riccardo Donadon Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maurizio Rossi Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Cuniberti Vice Chairman, Co-CEO & Vice President-Finance
Stefania Baruffato Director
Giuseppe Miroglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H-FARM SPA-7.02%53
BLACKROCK INC.20.39%73 457
UBS GROUP-4.13%44 166
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.52%42 581
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC18.12%25 788
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.11%21 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About