H Farm : Henkel X Partners

We partnered with Henkel X, Antai Ventures Builder and APX by Axel Springer & Porsche to accelerate the industries' digital transformation. The launch event took place in Barcelona on July 2, 2019.

In 2018 we were chosen by Henkel as its strategic partner for innovation pathways, covering scouting and selection of startups in order to develop new digital business models, as well as designing a strategic transformation journey for the company's employees - who, in fact, are using our e-learning platform maize.plus.

The open innovation platform Henkel X was founded in February 2018 and is designed to accelerate Henkel's entrepreneurial transformation and act as a catalyst for industrial change and to drive innovation and disruptive business models for the whole industry. Henkel X unites companies and curious, forward-thinking entrepreneurs, who believe in accelerating the innovative power of our respective industriesthrough partnership and collaboration.

At the Henkel X Partners event, that took place on July 2 in Barcelona, us partners (Henkel X, H-FARM, Antai Ventures Builder and APX by Axel Springer & Porsche) brought together a powerful ecosystem of peers and industry partners, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and academics whoshared their experiences such as how to develop from startup to scale up and how to pivot to the new, what are the latest trends in innovation, what are the hot venture capital investment focus areas across Europe.