H Farm : IS, it's time for Open Days!

Treviso, Monza, Vicenza and Rosà: our four venues are welcoming all the families.

It's not too late to enrol at H-International School - our network of schools that offers a complete international educational programme from nursery to high school.

In October and November, we will be opening the doors of our four school locations to anyone that wishes to know more about our educational programme and our school facilities (such as the newly renovated nursery school buildings in Ca' Tron and Monza).

On October 20th, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the didactic programmes, visit the school buildings, meet the teachers and experience a typical school day at H-International School Treviso. On that day, students who are interested in enrolling in our high school can take the entrance exam for admittance.

On October 20th, we will also be hosting an Open Day at H-International School Monza, whose didactic program is based on the Reggio Children method.

The day will be divided into 4 sessions (starting at 10.00 and ending at 17.00), available upon reservation. Using the following link, you can sign up for your preferred session: https://h-is.link/OpenDay_HISMonza

In November, you will have the possibility to get to know our Vicenza (10/11) and Rosà (17/11) locations, which are candidate schools for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme and Middle Years Programme.

Click on the following link for more information about our Open Days and to sign up: https://h-is.link/OpenDays.

