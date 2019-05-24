H Farm : Retail & Brand Experience World Congress

From May 27 to 29, our Barcelona team will take part in this new international event about the future of retail.

RBEWC will take place in Barcelona from May 27 to 29 and is organized by Fira Barcelona, a successful international business platform with more than 80 years of experience. It is a comprehensive event, at its first edition, with a Congress (for keynote sessions, panels and workshops), a Startup Village, a Trade Show to display the most cutting-edge innovations, shopping experience routes, networking activities and much more.

Barcelona is one of the 10 most attractive European cities for the international retail trade. Big retail players have chosen the city as the ideal spot for showcasing innovation in the sector.

Our Barcelona team (more info about our new hub) will take part in these events:

• Startup Village Opening Ceremony (May 27, 10.30am) - with Aleix Valls

• R and B Next Awards! Final - Digital R and B (May 27, 12pm) - with Aleix Valls

• 'How to work with startups' (May 27, 1pm and May 28, 11am) - with Aleix Valls and Marco Pavan

• 'The startup revolution: how big brands and retailers find innovation outdoors' (May 28, 3pm) - with Aleix Valls

• R and B Next! Awards Startup competition, Disruptive Tech Final (May 28, 3.45pm) - with our co-founder Maurizio Rossi