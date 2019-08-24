Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  H.I.S. CO., LTD.    9603   JP3160740001

H.I.S. CO., LTD.

(9603)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's H.I.S. says pulls bid for control of Unizo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2019 | 12:27am EDT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese travel agent H.I.S. Co said on Saturday it is abandoning its bid for control of Unizo Holdings, buckling in the face of a 'white knight' offer from SoftBank's investment firm for the entirety of the hotel chain.

H.I.S., which already owns 4.79% in Unizo, last month launched the tender offer to buy about 40% of Unizo shares at 3,100 yen apiece.

H.I.S. said in a statement no shares were tendered to its offer that ran until Friday.

Unizo had rejected H.I.S.'s offer, which was valued at $390 mln, saying it was too low and lacked synergy. Instead it backed the bid by Fortress Investment Group, a SoftBank Group-owned asset manager, which offered to buy all the shares in Unizo for 4,000 yen apiece.

The tug-of-war over Unizo has marked a stark departure from most acquisitions in Japan, where takeovers tend to be pre-agreed deals waiting to be rubber-stamped.

H.I.S.'s surprise hostile bid has helped Unizo shares more than double since July 9 - the day before the travel agent's offer was announced - and provided a boost for minority shareholders.

Indeed, Fortress could be pressured by minority shareholders to raise its offer price, market participants had said.

The corporate activity has seen U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management emerge as a player. Elliott holds a 9.9% stake in Unizo, while Japan's Ichigo Asset Management has built it stake to 6.64%, according to public filings.

Elliott is known for buying stakes in companies in the midst of acquisitions and forcing better terms for minority shareholders.

Unizo shares closed up 1.4% at 4,335 yen on Friday, while those of H.I.S. rose 3.76% to 2,623 yen.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
H.I.S. CO., LTD. 3.76% 2623 End-of-day quote.-31.87%
ICHIGO INC 1.47% 413 End-of-day quote.33.66%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -0.15% 4738 End-of-day quote.-32.36%
UNIZO HOLDINGS CO LTD 1.40% 4335 End-of-day quote.117.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on H.I.S. CO., LTD.
12:27aJapan's H.I.S. says pulls bid for control of Unizo
RE
08/20Japanese investor Ichigo latest to disclose stake in Unizo
RE
08/16SoftBank's Fortress emerges as white knight for hotel chain Unizo with $1.3 b..
RE
08/16SoftBank's Fortress emerges as white knight for hotel chain Unizo with $1.3 b..
RE
08/06H I S : Japan's Unizo to reject H.I.S. offer, raises spectre of hostile bid
RE
07/10Japan's H.I.S. looks to raise Unizo stake to 45% for $390 million
RE
06/04H.I.S. CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
2018H I S : DTCM collaborates with Japanese travel agencies to attract tourists
AQ
2018H I S : Dubai Tourism seeks to attract more Japanese travellers
AQ
2018H I S : Dubai Tourism inks deal with Japanese travel agency
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 802 B
EBIT 2019 20 274 M
Net income 2019 11 644 M
Debt 2019 51 129 M
Yield 2019 1,13%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 150 B
Chart H.I.S. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
H.I.S. CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H.I.S. CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 142,86  JPY
Last Close Price 2 623,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 94,4%
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hideo Sawada Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President
Shigeru Nakatani CFO, Director, Head-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Kenichi Shirai Information Technology Officer
Masahiko Hirata Independent Outside Director
Tatsuya Nakamori Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H.I.S. CO., LTD.-31.87%1 361
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC10.23%83 003
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP56.73%26 007
EXPEDIA GROUP INC13.20%22 266
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL18.77%18 858
TRIPADVISOR-29.27%5 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group