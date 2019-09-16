Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  H. Lundbeck    LUN   DK0010287234

H. LUNDBECK

(LUN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

H Lundbeck : Lundbeck to buy migraine treatment developer Alder BioPharmaceuticals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:14am EDT

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck will acquire Alder BioPharmaceuticals in a deal valued at almost $2 billion, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, will be funded through existing cash resources and bank financing, Lundbeck said.

Alder develops preventative treatments of migraine in adults and has submitted a Biologics License Application for its eptinezumab antibody to the FDA in February this year.

Lundbeck will buy outstanding shares of Alders in an upfront payment of $18 per share.

The board of Alders has approved the transaction unanimously.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC 3.29% 10.06 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
H. LUNDBECK -2.27% 236.5 Delayed Quote.-17.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on H. LUNDBECK
02:14aH LUNDBECK : Lundbeck to buy migraine treatment developer Alder BioPharmaceutica..
RE
01:40aH LUNDBECK : Lundbeck to acquire Alder BioPharmaceuticals - a company committed ..
AQ
08/15H LUNDBECK : Lundbeck appoints new EVP, People and Communication
AQ
08/14H LUNDBECK : Lundbeck appoints new EVP, People & Communication
AQ
08/14H LUNDBECK : Double-digit growth for all strategic brands and DKK 8.5 billion in..
AQ
05/30H LUNDBECK : Lundbeck closes acquisition of Abide Therapeutics
AQ
05/23H LUNDBECK : Lundbeck increases its share capital by 26,098 shares as a result o..
AQ
05/22H LUNDBECK : Lundbeck increases its share capital by 26,098 shares (0.0131 % of ..
AQ
05/20H LUNDBECK : Transactions with shares and linked securities in H. Lundbeck A/S m..
AQ
05/09H LUNDBECK : Transactions with shares and linked securities in H. Lundbeck A/S m..
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 16 703 M
EBIT 2019 4 354 M
Net income 2019 3 162 M
Finance 2019 6 004 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,45x
EV / Sales2020 2,23x
Capitalization 47 009 M
Chart H. LUNDBECK
Duration : Period :
H. Lundbeck Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H. LUNDBECK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 278,43  DKK
Last Close Price 236,50  DKK
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deborah L. Dunsire President, CEO, EVP-Research & Development
Lars Søren Rasmussen Chairman
Anders Götzsche Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Bang Executive VP-Supply Operations & Engineering
Jørn Møller Mayntzhusen Director & Senior Manager-Supply Optimization
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H. LUNDBECK-17.13%6 972
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.34%345 150
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.28%236 116
MERCK AND COMPANY8.11%211 513
PFIZER-15.44%204 151
NOVARTIS16.65%200 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group