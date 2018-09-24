H Lundbeck : Survey Findings Highlight the Burden of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (nOH) on Patients and Care Partners

Results from a nationwide survey highlighting patient and care partner
perception of the impact and burden of neurogenic orthostatic
hypotension (nOH) and its symptoms point to the need for heightened
education and awareness of nOH.1 In the survey publication in BMC
Neurology, the authors noted that, “to the best of our
knowledge, our study is the first to investigate the impact of nOH from
both the patient and caregiver perspective.”1 The survey was
developed by Lundbeck through a partnership with The Michael J. Fox
Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and three neurologists who
specialize in the care of movement and/or autonomic disorders: Daniel
Claassen, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Vanderbilt
University, Charles Adler, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology at Mayo
Clinic College of Medicine, and Dr. Christopher Gibbons, MD, Associate
Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School.
nOH is defined as a sustained drop in blood pressure upon standing that
is due to autonomic dysfunction and is often associated with an
underlying neurodegenerative disorder, such as Parkinson’s disease.2,3
Symptoms of nOH may include dizziness, lightheadedness, fatigue, blurred
vision and others that occur upon standing.3 The survey was
conducted online by Harris Poll. A total of 363 patients and 128 care
partners, also known as caregivers, were surveyed, and 90 percent of
patients self-identified as diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.1
Most of the patients (87 percent) and care partners (95 percent)
surveyed said that nOH symptoms had an overall negative impact on
patients’ ability to perform certain daily activities.1
Additionally, more than 40 percent of patients and 59 percent or more of
care partners reported that patients had reduced or stopped activities
such as physical activity/exercise, housework, and hobbies because of
symptoms of nOH.1
“This survey reinforces what I hear from my patients with orthostasis
related to nOH. Given the challenges of disease management, especially
in Parkinson’s Disease, where patients have many complex medical issues,
orthostatic symptoms are not always addressed in the clinical visit,
despite their burden,” said Dr. Daniel Claassen, Associate Professor of
Neurology at Vanderbilt University and one of the study authors.
“Patients need to know that orthostatic symptoms related to autonomic
dysfunction can be managed and should be discussed with their healthcare
provider.”
Fifty-five percent of patients and care partners somewhat or strongly
agreed that patients did not initiate a discussion about their nOH
symptoms with their healthcare provider unless the symptoms were severe.1
In addition, 60 percent of patients somewhat or strongly agreed that
they often hide or minimize their nOH symptoms.1 Fifty
percent of patients surveyed somewhat or strongly agreed that nOH
symptoms made them feel anxious or worried.1
“Non-motor symptoms can impact a person’s activities and daily life,”
said Rachel Dolhun, MD, Vice President of Medical Communications at The
Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. “People should know
neurogenic orthostatic hypotension can be part of Parkinson’s, and it’s
important to discuss their symptoms with their doctor.”
“The compelling insights from this survey helped us gain a more intimate
understanding of the difficulties faced by patients and care partners,”
said Arthur Hewitt, PhD, Lundbeck Senior Scientific Advisor, Neurology,
and one of the study authors. “Lundbeck will leverage this understanding
to provide better education and support for this challenging condition.”
For information about nOH, please visit www.nOHMatters.com
and www.facebook.com/nOHMatters.
About the Survey
The authors designed a closed-ended, multiple choice set of questions
related to patient nOH symptomatology and perception of disease burden.
The survey was conducted online by Harris Poll between August 26, 2016
and Oct 3, 2016 on behalf of Lundbeck. Patient organizations including
The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, American
Parkinson Disease Association, Davis Phinney Foundation, MSA Coalition,
National Parkinson Foundation, and Parkinson’s Disease Foundation helped
to recruit patients for the US-based survey. Survey respondents included
363 patients and 128 care partners, and primary diagnosis of Parkinson’s
disease was self-selected in 90 percent of patients. In addition, 10
percent of patients reported multiple system atrophy and 4 percent
reported pure autonomic failure. Similar rates of patient diagnosis were
reported by care partners. Despite meeting survey criteria, a formal
diagnosis of OH or nOH was reported by 36 percent of patients. This
study represents the views of a limited sample of nOH patients and may
not be representative of all patients with nOH. Other limitations of
this study include that care partners were not required to be paired
with patients included in the survey, so it is not possible to draw
conclusions regarding the consistency of responses between patients and
their care partners.1
About Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (nOH)
nOH is caused by inadequate release of norepinephrine upon standing and
is due to autonomic dysfunction often associated with an underlying
neurodegenerative disorder, such as Parkinson’s disease.2,3
This may result in an inability for a person to maintain adequate blood
pressure and blood flow to the brain upon standing, which can result in
various symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness, fatigue, blurred
vision, and others.3 Approximately one in five people with
Parkinson’s may experience symptoms of nOH.4
About Lundbeck
Lundbeck is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in psychiatric
and neurological disorders. For more than 70 years, we have been at the
forefront of research within neuroscience. Our key areas of focus are
depression, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.
Our approximately 5,000 employees in more than 50 countries are engaged
in the entire value chain throughout research, development, production,
marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several late-stage
development programs and our products are available in more than 100
countries. Our research center is based in Denmark and our production
facilities are located in Denmark, France and Italy. Lundbeck generated
revenue of DKK 17.2 billion in 2017 (EUR 2.3 billion; USD 2.6 billion).
In the U.S., Lundbeck employs approximately 900 people focused solely on
accelerating therapies for brain disorders. With a special commitment to
the lives of patients, families and caregivers, Lundbeck U.S. actively
engages in hundreds of initiatives each year that support our patient
communities. A recognized leader in patient-centricity, Lundbeck was
ranked first among 30 companies in overall corporate reputation by U.S.
patient groups in 2015, 2016 and 2017 according to PatientView survey
results. For additional information, we encourage you to visit our
corporate site at www.lundbeckus.com
and connect with us on Twitter at @LundbeckUS.
References
-
Claassen, D. Adler, C. Hewitt, L. Gibbons, C. Characterization of the
Symptoms of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension and Their Impact From a
Survey of Patients and Caregivers. BMC Neurology. 2018;18:125.
-
Freeman, R. Consensus statement on the definition of orthostatic
hypotension, neutrally mediated syncope and the postural tachycardia
syndrome. Clin Auton Res. 2011;21:69-72.
-
Freeman, R. Clinical practice. Neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. The
New England Journal of Medicine. 2008;358(6):615-24.
-
Ha, A. The prevalence of symptomatic orthostatic hypotension in
patients with Parkinson’s disease and atypical parkinsonism. Parkinsonism
Relat Disord. 2011;Sep;17(8):625-8.
UBR-D-100435
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005271/en/