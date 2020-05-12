Log in
H Lundbeck A/S : Lundbeck beats first quarter sales expectations, keeps outlook

05/12/2020 | 01:58am EDT

Danish drugmaker Lundbeck beat first-quarter sales expectations on Tuesday, helped by strong sales from key drugs which benefitted from stock-piling and longer-lasting prescriptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement.

The Copenhagen-based company posted quarterly sales of 4.56 billion Danish crowns ($661.25 million), above an average of 4.34 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll, and an 8% increase from the same period last year.

Lundbeck, which specializes in treatments for mental disorders, said it would keep its annual financial guidance of sales in the range of 17.4 to 18.0 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 16 848 M
EBIT 2019 3 617 M
Net income 2019 2 585 M
Debt 2019 6 238 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,28x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 49 082 M
Managers
NameTitle
Deborah L. Dunsire President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Søren Rasmussen Chairman
Anders Götzsche Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Lars Bang Executive VP-Supply Operations & Engineering
Johan Luthman EVP & Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H. LUNDBECK A/S-2.91%7 114
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.22%391 764
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.68%299 645
PFIZER, INC.-2.76%206 751
NOVARTIS-10.02%195 088
MERCK & CO., INC-14.34%192 841
