The Copenhagen-based company posted quarterly sales of 4.37 billion Danish crowns ($693 million) versus the 4.31 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Lundbeck said it now expects 2020 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 3.9-4.3 billion crowns, up from a previous estimate of 3.5-4.0 billion.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)