H&R Block : offers military spouse scholarships for Income Tax Course

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taxes are changing for virtually everyone because of the changes tax reform makes to the tax benefits of homeownership, parenthood and more. Keeping up with those changes can help taxpayers make the best financial decisions for themselves and their families. H&R Block will award full scholarships for spouses of active, reserve, wounded warrior and retired military personnel who want to learn how taxes impact their lives and the lives of others in H&R Block 's (NYSE: HRB) Income Tax Course. In the last six years, H&R Block has awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarship funds to thousands of military spouses. The scholarship covers the cost of books and printed course materials. Tuition for the Income Tax Course is free.



'Military families can claim special tax benefits, and tax reform impacts them differently than anyone else. These special rules and requirements add complexity to their tax situation, which can increase the chances of making a costly mistake on their tax return,' said Thomas Collins, vice president of corporate communications at H&R Block and a retired Army colonel. 'Offering a full-ride scholarship for the Income Tax Course to military spouses is just one of the ways we show our appreciation to our nation's service members and their families and help them make sure they don't leave any money on the table.'

Mobile career opportunities for military spouses

The H&R Block Income Tax Course, which started in 1978, gives students the opportunity to learn new skills from an industry leader. Not only will they better understand their own taxes, students also can learn to prepare taxes like a professional.

Enrolling in the free class for military spouses is not a guarantee of employment with H&R Block. However, because military life is very mobile, H&R Block - with 10,000 offices nationwide and on or near hundreds of military bases - provides an opportunity that could allow military spouses the chance to maintain their careers even through relocations.

'It can be difficult for military spouses to keep and advance their careers through multiple redeployments and relocations. Being an H&R Block tax professional is a career military spouses can take anywhere across the country and to hundreds of military bases around the world. In fact, more than 79 percent of graduates who participated in the scholarship program became tax professionals for H&R Block in 2018,' said Collins.

Income Tax Course covers the fundamentals

H&R Block is not only the expert in tax return preparation, but also makes taxes easy to understand and applicable to the needs of individual taxpayers. The Income Tax Course curriculum includes:

Wages and income,

Filing requirements

Dependent exemptions and support,

Interest and dividends,

Credits, including the earned income tax credit and education credits,

Retirement and more.

The classes offer a unique blended-learning approach for students. It combines face-to-face classroom instruction from experienced tax professionals with self-study learning and activities. The self-paced study experience combines guided study with online learning. This innovative approach provides students with the best features of both classroom and online instruction in a flexible and convenient learning environment.

Enroll in H&R Block's Income Tax Course online or call 1-800-HRBLOCK. Learn more about careers at H&R Block online.

*Enrollment in, or completion of, the H&R Block Income Tax Course is neither an offer nor a guarantee of employment. Enrollment restrictions apply. Book or other fees may also apply. State restrictions may apply. Additional training may be required in some states. Void where prohibited.

