Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  H&R Block    HRB

H&R BLOCK

(HRB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

H&R Block to invest in Kansas City startup community through KCRise Fund II

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) will invest $2 million in KCRise Fund II, the second venture capital fund of KCRise that was launched in 2019. The fund invests in high-growth, early-stage technology companies in the Kansas City area. KCRise Fund’s investors include local corporations, family offices and prominent business leaders. H&R Block’s investment is one of the largest by a local corporation to date.

“Our founders, entrepreneurs Henry and Richard Bloch, pioneered the tax industry more than 60 years ago from Main Street, Kansas City. So we know where Kansas City startups can go,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and CEO. “We are committed to helping communities everywhere to make every block better. Kansas City’s entrepreneurs – as our community of origin – are particularly important to us.”

Jones announced the $2 million investment in a discussion on corporate innovation at the #Back2KC event with a group of Kansas City natives who now live and work elsewhere as high-level, high-growth professionals in the tech, consulting and capital markets industries. At #Back2KC, participants are reconnected to Kansas City through exposure to its growth-stage innovation ecosystem, vibrant business environment and captivating culture.

“Since forming KCRise Fund, we have found that introductions to large customers, which can move the needle, are critical to the success of early-stage companies,” said Darcy Howe, founder and managing director of KCRise Fund. “Whether it is innovation directly related to their core business, or business process enhancements, building the highway between corporations seeking innovation and these technology companies have been the key to our early successes.”

Jones noted startups need the support of large and small companies, while global companies like H&R Block need to match entrepreneurs’ willingness and capacity to innovate.

To learn more about the venture capital fund, visit KCRise Fund.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 11,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2019, H&R Block had annual revenues of $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a035345-a97a-4f42-b0c9-b028fadbca90

For Further Information
Investor Relations: Colby Brown  ǀ  (816) 854-4559 ǀ  colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations: Susan Waldron  ǀ  (816) 854-5522  ǀ  susan.waldron@hrblock.com

Primary Logo

Darcy Howe, founder and managing director of KCRise Fund and Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block discuss H&R Block’s $2M investment in the Kansas City start up community through the KC Rise Fund II.

Darcy Howe, founder and managing director of KCRise Fund and Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block discuss H&R Block’s $2M investment in the Kansas City start up community through the KC Rise Fund II.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on H&R BLOCK
04:50pH&R Block to invest in Kansas City startup community through KCRise Fund II
GL
10/03New and rising talent to advance H&R Block's transformation strategy
GL
09/24IRS letters trigger anxieties on cryptocurrency, estimated payments and much ..
GL
09/12H&R BLOCK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/12H&R BLOCK : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/06H&R BLOCK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
09/03Stocks to Watch: Alphabet, H&R Block, Conn's, and More
DJ
09/03Stocks to Watch: Alphabet, H&R Block, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals
DJ
08/28H&R BLOCK : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/28H&R BLOCK INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 159 M
EBIT 2020 583 M
Net income 2020 384 M
Debt 2020 169 M
Yield 2020 4,38%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 4 727 M
Chart H&R BLOCK
Duration : Period :
H&R Block Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&R BLOCK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,50  $
Last Close Price 23,55  $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey J. Jones President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert A. Gerard Chairman
Tony G. Bowen Chief Financial Officer
Alan Lowden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David Baker Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H&R BLOCK-7.17%4 741
TAL EDUCATION GROUP36.39%20 261
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.37.78%8 877
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL16.15%8 719
HOMESERVE PLC35.07%4 881
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.4.67%4 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group