DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Half Year Report 2018 published



15.08.2018 / 08:21

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms business trend for the first half of 2018

- EBITDA at around EUR 41 million

- Positive contributions from all segments

Salzbergen, Germany,15 August 2018. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA, ISIN DE000A2E4T77) ended the first half of 2018 with a mixed operating result (EBITDA*) of EUR 41.2 million (first half of 2017: EUR 52.9 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 24.4 million (first half of 2017: EUR 35.2 million), Net profit to shareholders closed at EUR 14.9 million. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.41.

Due to raw material prices, sales of EUR 550.3 million exceeded the prior-year figure (first half of 2017: EUR 527.7 million) by around 4.3 %.

Overview of the main key figures:

in EUR Million H1-2018 H1-2017 abs. diff. Sales revenues 550.3 527.7 22.6 Operating income (EBITDA*) 41.2 52.9 -11.7 EBIT 24.4 35.2 -10.8 Earnings before income tax 20.9 30.3 -9.4 Net profit to shareholders 14.9 21.4 -6.5 Consolidated income per share (in EUR) 0.41 0.58 -0.17 Operating cash flow -15.6 5.0 -20.6 Free cash flow -40.5 -17.4 -23.1 Q2-2018 Q2-2017 abs. diff. Sales revenues 279.5 260.2 19.3 Operating income (EBITDA) 17.5 25.6 -8.1 EBIT 9.0 16.7 -7.7 Earnings before income tax 7.1 14.8 -7.7 Net profit/loss to shareholders 5.0 10.9 -5.9 Consolidated income per share (in EUR) 0.14 0.30 -0.16 Operating cash flow -12.7 5.3 -18.0 Free cash flow -23.3 -5.0 -18.3 30/6/2018 31/12/2017 abs. diff. Balance sheet total 730.0 662.6 67.4 Group equity 351.0 342.7 8.3 Equity ratio (in %, difference in percentage points) 48.1 51.7 -3.6

* Consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment

All three segments contributed positively to this result. H&R products were in demand in both chemical-pharmaceutical areas, while at the same time the competitive and market environment hindered our efforts to pass on higher raw material costs in the form of higher product prices. In the middle of the year in particular, many customers assessed their own prospects as being considerably dampened by the tense economic and customs policy situation and acted accordingly. Earnings in the Refining segment amounted to EUR 9.4 million in the second quarter of the current year and amounted to EUR 25.2 million for the first half of the year (first half of 2017: EUR 33.1 million) with increased sales. In the Sales segment, the first and second quarters remained almost consistent, but the EUR 14.8 million achieved (second quarter of 2018: EUR 7.5 million) as a result fell short of the previous year's figure of EUR 19.0 million with slightly weaker sales.

The Plastics segment showed continuity and generated an identical positive EBITDA of EUR 2.7 million with slightly weaker sales.

For detailed statements on the current and further trends in business performance and earnings, the company refers to the Half Year Report of 2018 published today, which is available for download at www.hur.com in the "Publications" section of H&R KGaA.



Contact information:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser

Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen

Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390

e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com



H&R KGaA:

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.