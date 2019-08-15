Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  H&R GmbH & Co KgaA    2HRA   DE000A2E4T77

H&R GMBH & CO KGAA

(2HRA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

H&R GmbH : confirms business trend for the first half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 02:00am EDT

DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms business trend for the first half of 2019

15.08.2019 / 07:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms business trend for the first half of 2019

- EBITDA at around EUR 40 million
- Earnings of up to EUR 75.0 million EBITDA expected

Salzbergen, August 15, 2019. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA, ISIN DE000A2E4T77) ended the first half of 2019 with an operating result (EBITDA*) of EUR 39.7 million (first half of 2018: 41.2 million) slightly weaker than in the same period of the previous year. EBIT amounted to EUR 18.0 million as a result of this year's higher depreciation (first half of 2018: EUR 24.4 million), Net profit to shareholders closed at EUR 14.0 million. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.27.

After stronger sales revenues at the year's start, sales decreased in the second quarter, partly due to lower volumes and lower raw material prices. With EUR 550.0 million sales revenues for the first half of 2019 ended close to the previous year's figure (first half of 2018): EUR 550.3 million).

Overview of the main key figures:

in EUR Million H1-2019 H1-2018 Diff. abs.
Sales revenues 550.0 550.3 -0.3
Operating income (EBITDA*) 39.7 41.2 -1.5
EBIT 18.0 24.4 -6.4
Earnings before income tax 14.0 20.9 -6.9
Net profit/loss to shareholders 10.1 14.9 -4.8
Consolidated income per share (in EUR) 0.27 0.41 -0.14
Operating cash flow 51.1 -15.6 66.7
Free cash flow 20.9 -40.5 61.4
  Q2-2019 Q2-2018 Diff. abs.
Sales revenues 263.9 279.5 -15.6
Operating income (EBITDA) 19.7 17.5 2.2
EBIT 8.6 9.0 -0.4
Earnings before income tax 6.7 7.1 -0.4
Net profit/loss to shareholders 5.0 5.0 0.0
Consolidated income per share (in EUR) 0.13 0.14 -0.01
Operating cash flow 7.5 -12.7 20.2
Free cash flow -4.5 -23.2 18.7
  6/30/2019 12/31/2018 Diff. abs.
Balance sheet total 760.1 730.4 29.7
Group equity 365.2 357.4 7.8
Equity ratio (in %, difference in percentage points) 48.0 48.9 -0.9
 

* Consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment

Only two of our segments contributed positively to this result. In total, in the largest Group segment, REFINING, we recorded sales of EUR 345.4 million in the first six months of 2019, with a volume of EUR 161.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 (first half of 2018: EUR 347.5 million; second quarter of 2018: EUR 172.2 million). At EUR 22.9 million, the segment's operating income (EBITDA) for the first half of the year was below the prior-year figure (first half of 2018: EUR 25.2 million). Seen separately for the second quarter of 2019, the operating income of EUR 9.5 million slightly exceeded the prior-year quarter (Q2 2018: EUR 9.4 million).

In the SALES segment, this year's sales for the first half of the year were significantly higher at EUR 188.0 million (first half of 2018: EUR 177.1 million), while the second quarter of 2019 remained slightly weaker at EUR 94.2 million (second quarter of 2019: EUR 95.0 million). EBITDA for both the second quarter (EUR 8.2 million) and the first half of the year (EUR 15.2 million), on the other hand, exceeded the comparable figures for the previous year (first half of 2018): EUR 14.8 million; second quarter of 2018: EUR 7.5 million).

For the first time in years, the PLASTICS segment generated no positive EBITDA, both at the quarterly level as well as in the first half of 2019. It achieved EUR -0.4 million and EUR -0.5 million respectively (Q2-2018: EUR 1.4 million; first half of 2018: EUR 2.7 million). At EUR 10.4 million and EUR 22.0 million, respectively, revenues also dropped significantly year-on-year (Q2-2018: EUR 15.2 million; first half of 2018: EUR 30.4 million).

Overall, the company closed the first half of 2019 robustly, in some cases also on a year-on-year basis. Nevertheless, the statements of other market participants, whether from the automotive or chemical sector, as well as from our own customers, confirm our assessment that our more optimistic annual forecast of EUR 75.0 to EUR 90.0 million will be difficult to achieve under the given global economic conditions. On the basis of the information currently available to us, we expect to achieve EBITDA of up to EUR 75.0 million.

For detailed statements on the current and further trends in business performance and earnings, the company refers to the six-month report as of 30 June 2019 published today, which is available for download at www.hur.com in the "Publications" section of H&R KGaA.

 

Contact information:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser
Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen
Phone.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390
Email: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:
H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.


15.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
Neuenkirchener Str. 8
48499 Salzbergen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 43 218 321
Fax: +49 (0)40 43 218 390
E-mail: investor.relations@hur.com
Internet: www.hur.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4T77
WKN: A2E4T7
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 857853

 
End of News DGAP News Service

857853  15.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=857853&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on H&R GMBH & CO KGAA
02:00aH&R GMBH : confirms business trend for the first half of 2019
EQ
07/16H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary figures for the first half year of 2019
EQ
05/15H&R GMBH : confirms preliminary figures for Q1 2019
EQ
04/26H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary figures for Q1-2019 with higher sales and an i..
EQ
03/21H&R GMBH : publishes Annual Report 2018
EQ
03/18H&R GMBH & CO KGAA : annual earnings release
02/28H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA : Sales increase and stable operating income
EQ
01/10H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
EQ
2018H&R GMBH : confirms earnings and sales trend through Q3-2018
EQ
2018H&R GMBH & CO KGAA : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 138 M
EBIT 2019 37,2 M
Net income 2019 18,5 M
Debt 2019 112 M
Yield 2019 4,33%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 228 M
Chart H&R GMBH & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
H&R GmbH & Co KgaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&R GMBH & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00  €
Last Close Price 6,12  €
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niels Heinz Hansen Chief Executive Officer
Joachim Girg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Detlev Wösten Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Reinhold Grothus Member-Supervisory Board
Rolf Schwedhelm Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H&R GMBH & CO KGAA1.64%254
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%83 180
AIR LIQUIDE15.26%59 535
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%59 535
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD30.28%41 448
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-9.08%25 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group