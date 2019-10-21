Log in
H&T : Additional Listing

0
10/21/2019

21 October 2019

H&T Group plc

Additional Listing

H&T Group plc ('H&T' or 'the Company') has issued and allotted 12,119 new ordinary shares of 5p each pursuant to the exercise of options.

Accordingly, an application has been made for 12,119 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will take place on 25 October 2019.

The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company.

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 39,736,476 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. No shares are held in Treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 39,736,476.

This figure of 39,736,476 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

H&T Group plc

Tel: 020 8225 2797

Richard Withers, Interim Finance Director

Numis Securities (Broker and Nominated Adviser)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Luke Bordewich - Nominated Adviser

Oliver Cox

Haggie Partners (Public Relations)

Tel: 020 7562 4444

Damian Beeley

Caroline Klein

Vivian Lai

Disclaimer

H&T Group plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 12:40:10 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 157 M
EBIT 2019 19,0 M
Net income 2019 13,0 M
Finance 2019 2,55 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,70x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 153 M
Chart H&T GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
H&T Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends H&T GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 485,00  GBp
Last Close Price 386,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Graham Nichols Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Denis McNamara Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Withers Finance Director
James Fitzgerald Thornton Senior Independent Director
Elaine Frances Draper Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
H&T GROUP PLC45.94%197
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD56.34%33 586
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES33.84%25 122
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL46.16%22 749
ACOM CO., LTD.22.79%6 222
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.50.47%4 974
