H&T : Additional Listing

21 October 2019

H&T Group plc

Additional Listing

H&T Group plc ('H&T' or 'the Company') has issued and allotted 12,119 new ordinary shares of 5p each pursuant to the exercise of options.

Accordingly, an application has been made for 12,119 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that admission will take place on 25 October 2019.

The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company.

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 39,736,476 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. No shares are held in Treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 39,736,476.

This figure of 39,736,476 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

- ENDS -

