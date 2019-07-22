Log in
H&T Group Plc

H&T GROUP PLC

(HAT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/22 11:35:03 am
325 GBp   -1.66%
11:05aH&T : Financial Director
PU
06:25aH&T : Stephen Fenerty
PU
07/12H&T : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

H&T : Financial Director

07/22/2019 | 11:05am EDT

22 July 2019

H&T Group plc

Finance Director

Following the death of H&T finance director (FD) Steve Fenerty, announced earlier today, the board confirms that Richard Withers will continue ably fulfilling the role of interim FD of H&T group.

John Nichols, CEO

Peter Denis McNamara, Chair

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

H&T Group plc

Tel: 020 8225 2797

Richard Withers, Interim Finance Director

Numis Securities (Broker and Nominated Adviser)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Mark Lander - Corporate Broking

Luke Bordewich - Nominated Adviser

Haggie Partners (Public Relations)

Tel: 020 7562 4444

Damian Beeley

Disclaimer

H&T Group plc published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 15:04:01 UTC
