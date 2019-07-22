H&T : Financial Director

22 July 2019
H&T Group plc
Finance Director
Following the death of H&T finance director (FD) Steve Fenerty, announced earlier today, the board confirms that Richard Withers will continue ably fulfilling the role of interim FD of H&T group.
John Nichols, CEO
Peter Denis McNamara, Chair
- ENDS -
Disclaimer
H&T Group plc published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 15:04:01 UTC