H&T : Financial Director

22 July 2019

H&T Group plc

Finance Director

Following the death of H&T finance director (FD) Steve Fenerty, announced earlier today, the board confirms that Richard Withers will continue ably fulfilling the role of interim FD of H&T group.

John Nichols, CEO

Peter Denis McNamara, Chair

