H&T Group Plc

H&T GROUP PLC

(HAT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/21 03:01:06 am
317.61 GBp   -1.67%
H&T : Notice of Annual Report Posting

06/21/2019 | 02:45am EDT

21 June 2019

H&T Group plc

Notice of Annual Report Posting

H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) is pleased to confirm that its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been posted on its website at:

https://www.handt.co.uk/about/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports

H&T Group plc

Tel: 0870 9022 600

John Nichols, Chief Executive

Richard Withers, Interim Finance Director

Numis Securities (Broker and Nominated Adviser)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Luke Bordewich - Nominated Adviser

Oliver Cox - Associate Director, Investment Banking

Haggie Partners (Public Relations)

Tel: 020 7562 4444

Damian Beeley

Disclaimer

H&T Group plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:44:11 UTC
