H&T : Notice of Annual Report Posting

21 June 2019
H&T Group plc
Notice of Annual Report Posting
H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) is pleased to confirm that its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been posted on its website at:
https://www.handt.co.uk/about/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports
H&T Group plc
Tel: 0870 9022 600
John Nichols, Chief Executive
Richard Withers, Interim Finance Director
Numis Securities (Broker and Nominated Adviser)
Tel: 020 7260 1000
Luke Bordewich - Nominated Adviser
Oliver Cox - Associate Director, Investment Banking
Haggie Partners (Public Relations)
Tel: 020 7562 4444
Damian Beeley
