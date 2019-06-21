H&T : Notice of Annual Report Posting

21 June 2019

H&T Group plc

Notice of Annual Report Posting

H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) is pleased to confirm that its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 have been posted on its website at:

https://www.handt.co.uk/about/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports

H&T Group plc

Tel: 0870 9022 600

John Nichols, Chief Executive

Richard Withers, Interim Finance Director

Numis Securities (Broker and Nominated Adviser)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Luke Bordewich - Nominated Adviser

Oliver Cox - Associate Director, Investment Banking

Haggie Partners (Public Relations)

Tel: 020 7562 4444

Damian Beeley