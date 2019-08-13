H&T : Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statements 0 08/13/2019 | 02:57am EDT Send by mail :

13 August 2019 H&T Group plc ('H&T' or 'the Group' or 'the Company') UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 H&T Group plc today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The Group financial statements have been prepared, as required, for the first time under IFRS 16 ('Leases'). FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS • Profit before tax up £0.5m, 7.9% to £6.8m (H1 2018: £6.3m) • Operating profit before non-recurring expenses up 16.0%, £1.2m to £8.7m (H1 2018: £7.5m), after £0.5m transaction expenses up 9.3%, £0.7m to £8.2m (H1 2018: £7.5m) • Basic EPS of 15.00p (H1 2018: 13.85p) • Net pledge book, including accrued interest, increased by 3.8% from FY18 to £53.8m (30 June 2018: £47.8m) • Personal Loan book Risk Adjusted Margin increased to 54.1% (H1 2018: 37.5%) • Net debt reduced by £2.1m from FY18 to £11.6m (30 June 2018: £16.8m) • Interim dividend of 4.7p (2018 interim: 4.4p) OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS • Growth in pawnbroking, customer lending and new customers • Improved personal loan net profitability due to lower impairment and focus on store initiated new business • Growth of our foreign currency product, driven by improved systems and in-store displays • Improved management of our customer interactions and better conversion of our online leads via the utilisation of our integrated CRM and digital marketing platforms • Planned acquisition of 65 trading stores and 46 pledge books from the Money Shop John Nichols, H&T chief executive, said: 'We have made a good start to the year due to the resilient nature of our product set, our investment in people, and our digital initiatives. A strengthening gold price is helpful to our business. PBT is up nearly 8% to £6.8m, and revenue is up £1.5m, primarily driven by increased pawnbroking, personal lending and retail activity. 'Against this solid background, in July 2019 we completed the acquisition of 65 trading stores and bought 29 pledge books from the Money Shop, all of which have been integrated into the Group (we had previously acquired 17 books for £0.4m in the period). To facilitate this acquisition, in July we raised £6.0m of additional equity funding by way of an accelerated bookbuild placing, having renewed our £35.0m credit facility with Lloyds. The total acquisition price was £11.0m, which included taking possession of £6.0m of pledged assets, £1.0m of cash, a freehold property and trading fixtures and fittings, together with 241 employees. 'We can be confident of the success of this important transaction as a result of the investment in people and processes made over many years. The acquired stores conduct similar business and will geographically complement our existing store estate. With the application of H&T's appropriate capital, staffing support and management, and with the expansion of pledge business and the introduction of our personal lending products the investment will provide significant value to shareholders. 'We will further leverage this expanded store estate by continuing to develop and invest in digital multi-channel capability.' Enquiries: H&T Group plc Tel: 0870 9022 600 John Nichols, chief executive Richard Withers, interim finance director Numis Securities (broker and nominated adviser) Tel: 020 7260 1000 Luke Bordewich, nominated adviser Haggie Partners (financial public relations) Tel: 020 7562 4444 Caroline Klein Vivian Lai INTERIM REPORT Introduction We have continued to achieve revenue growth from all core business activities through our ongoing focus on in-store execution excellence alongside continuing development in digital capabilities. In July we increased our store estate by 65 sites, bringing our estate to 248 stores, via the acquisition of certain assets from the Money Shop. This growth allows us to expand our online to in-store capability. FINANCIAL RESULTS The Group has reported profit before tax of £6.8m (H1 2018: £6.3m), a 7.9% increase, reflecting a good operational performance. Gross profit increased by £1.5m, 3.5%, to £44.1m (H1 2018: £42.6m). Operating profit before non-recurring expenses increased by £1.2m, 16.0%, to £8.7m (H1 2018: £7.5m). The group incurred £0.5m of transaction related costs in respect of the acquisition of certain assets of the Money Shop which have been expensed in full. The average H1 2019 gold price has increased 5.4% to £1,010 per troy ounce for H1 2019 (H1 2018: £958). Total direct and administrative expenses increased by £0.3m, reflecting a £0.2m reduction in impairment charges despite aggregate increases in our lending books and a £0.5m, 3.5% increase in wage-related costs, as a result of increases in pension and living wage costs. The Group's balance sheet remains strong with net debt at £11.6m (30 June 2018: £16.8m) and a net debt to EBITDA ratio, calculated in accordance with bank covenant arrangements, of 0.64x (30 June 2018: 0.97x). The reduced borrowings reflected the cash generative nature of the Group and a relative slow-down in the growth of our personal lending offering. The bank debt position is well within the covenant test of 3.0x. The Group had £14.0m (30 June 2018: £9.0m) of headroom available on its debt facility of £35.0m at 30 June 2019. The credit facility was renewed with Lloyds on principally the same terms for a period of up to five years, expiring in June 2024. Dividend The Board has approved an interim dividend of 4.7 pence (2018 interim: 4.4 pence). This will be payable on 4 October 2019 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 September 2019. IFRS 16 IFRS 16, applicable for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019 has been adopted by the Group and prior periods restated using the fully retrospective approach. The standard introduces the identification of lease arrangements and the impact on the Group's financial statements is shown in detail at note 10. As at 30 June 2019 the Group has non-cancellable operating lease commitments of £22.0m (30 June 2018: £25.3m). The new accounting requirement results in a reduction in retained earnings of £3.1m, primarily resulting from the Group recognising a right-of-use asset capitalised at a net book value of £18.4m (30 June 2018: £21.5m) offset by a lease liability of £20.7m (30 June 2018: £24.0m). The impact on the Group's statement of comprehensive income for H1 2019 is £0.1m (H1 2018: £0.1m). REVEW OF OPERATIONS Pawnbroking Pawnbroking remains a core product for H&T and we report that the gross pledge book increased to £53.8m, including accrued interest (30 June 2018: £47.8m). This growth has been achieved due to the following factors: • Increase in number of customer transactions by 6.5% on H1 2018 • Higher carat lending, principally 14ct and 22ct, driving a £0.9m increase in book value from this category on 31 December 2018 • Improvement in the quality-watch segment of the book, with the support of the Expert Eye system and additional specialist valuation staff, which has seen a £0.5m book increase on 31 December 2018 • Consistently high redemption rate of 84% (H1 2018: 84%) • Continued growth in customer lending sourced via our appointed introducers Pawnbroking-revenue less impairment increased £0.6m to £16.8m (H1 2018: £16.2m) resulting in an annualised risk-adjusted margin (RAM) of 62.9% (H1 2018: 67.9%). The was a consequence of a change in mix towards lending on higher value (higher carat gold and premium watches) items. Pawnbroking summary: 6 months ended 30 June: 2019 2018 Change £'000 £'000 % Year-end net pledge book1 53,799 47,847 12.4% Average monthly net pledge book 53,422 47,665 12.1% Revenue less impairment 16,793 16,182 3.8% Annualised Risk-adjusted margin2 62.9% 67.9% Notes to table 1 - Includes accrued interest 2 - Revenue less impairment as a percentage of average pledge book Pawnbroking scrap Pawnbroking scrap produced gross profits of £0.4m (H1 2018: £1.0m) for the half year, on sales of £5.9m (H1 2018: £8.0m). The reduced margin from 13% to 7% results primarily from delay in the realisation of diamond sales yet to be auctioned. Retail Retail sales increased 12.8% to £18.5m (H1 2018: £16.4m) while gross profits reduced by 10.0% to £5.4m (H1 2018: £6.0m). Margin at 29.2% (H1 2018: 36.6%) is reflected by an increased proportion of lower-margin watches sold in store and online and higher watch repair and refurbishment costs. The Group has also reduced its stock holding of aged items, requiring higher level of sales discounting. As a result, retail stock has reduced by £2.3m to £31.6m (30 June 2018: £33.9m). Our online retail site continues to grow, with online generated sales reaching £2.0m (H1 2018: £1.1m). Our www.est1897.co.uk website typically holds more than 2,000 high-end pre-owned watches and jewellery items. Electronic item sales are a necessary consequence of buyback fee income. Revenue from electronic items was £1.9m (H1 2018: £1.5m). In the period, losses from these items were £0.4m (H1 2018: profit £0.1m). Our online sales process only became operational end H1 2019. As a result, a higher proportion of items were disposed of at auction, as opposed to online or in-store where we achieve a higher price, resulting in these net losses and depressing the overall retail margin. Personal Loans Net revenue increased 74.2% to £5.4m (H1 2018: £3.1m), while the loan book decreased 5.3% from 31 December 2018 to £19.4m (30 June 2018: £17.8m). Organic store lending increased 2.1% vs H1 2018. We have improved the annualised risk-adjusted margin to 54% (H1 2018: 37%) by taking proactive action in areas identified as not economically viable. Since the end of 2018 we have been refocusing on the quality of our lending. Marketing activities have been stepped up to leverage our investment in our Customer Relations Management system so that we can more effectively engage with and redirect loan enquiries to local branches. The process of encouraging a potential customer from the website to a physical branch is now an important component of our strategy, blending a digital offering with our store estate. We have made further progress in delivery of the longer-term strategy of helping our customers to rebuild their credit rating, with more customers obtaining access to one of the two lower interest rate and longer-term products. As a result, the proportion of loans that fall under the definition of high-cost short-term credit fell to 36% (H1 2018: 50%). Personal Loans summary: 6 months ended 30 June: 2019 2018 Change £'000 £'000 % Period-end net loan book 19,363 17,757 9.0 % Average monthly net loan book 20,050 16,639 20.5% Revenue 11,620 10,566 10.0% Impairment (6,196) (7,443) (16.8%) Revenue less impairment 5,424 3,123 73.7% Annualised Risk-adjusted margin1 54.1% 37.5% Notes to table 1 - Revenue less impairment as a percentage of average loan book Gold purchasing Gold purchasing profits reduced to £1.5m (H1 2018: £2.1m) on sales of £8.4m (H1 2018: £10.1m). The reduced margin from 21% to 18% is a result of timings differences in the sales of purchased gold together with diamonds awaiting auction as at 30 June 2019. Gold held in stock for melting was £1.7m (30 June 2018: £1.4m). Other services Total revenues from other services increased to £3.3m (H1 2018: £2.8m) with a £0.3m increase in Foreign Currency (FX) transaction profit partially offset by reductions in buyback income. FX profit increased by 18.8% to £1.9m (H1 2018: £1.6m) while the value of currency traded increased by 14.0% from £71.9m to £82.0m. We continue to maintain competitive rates as we raise customer awareness in the product. The product is still relatively new to the business and we have seen trading uplift due to a new system deployment that optimises currency holdings in store. We continue to see improved customer awareness through development of marketing and point-of-sale materials. Buyback customer transactions were up 14.4% on H1 2018, driving an additional £0.1m in fees with revenue at £0.9m (H1 2018: £0.8m). Cheque cashing revenue was flat at £0.4m (H1 2018: £0.4m). REGULATION Continued focus on affordability and creditworthiness in consumer credit Our historic approach to affordability and creditworthiness ensured we were in a positive position to be able to meet all new requirements with minimal changes to our policies or procedures. In November 2018 the FCA's new rules and guidance on assessing affordability and creditworthiness in consumer credit came into force. The Group's strategy is to evolve the Personal Loans product to lower interest rates. Senior Managers & Certification Regime The FCA is extending the Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SM&CR) to all firms from the 9th December 2019. The Group has always adopted a robust approach to governance and internal controls and is well placed to meet the additional demands of the SM&CR. STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK We are excited about the opportunity to achieve uplift and return from our newly enlarged store estate. We will continue to focus on people development and transfer the Group's success factors into the 65 newly acquired ex-Money Shop stores. We will also look at opportunities where the Money shop excelled (for example Western Union, FX, cheque cashing) and transfer knowledge and synergies where relevant. The demand for small-sum, short-term cash loans remains strong. The Company continues to focus and seek strategies to grow its pawnbroking offering while sensibly expanding its unsecured personal lending product and retail offering by focusing on digital and online strategies to complement its store estate. We will continue to work towards our vision of helping our customers to rebuild their credit history by giving them access to more affordable lending products. We will also maintain our relentless focus on operational effectiveness aligned with the training, development and progression of our valuable staff. Current trading is in line with management's expectations. Interim Condensed Financial Statements Unaudited statement of comprehensive income For the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 6 months ended 30 June 2019 6 months ended 30 June 2018 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Note Total Total Total Unaudited Unaudited Restated* Restated* £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue 2 69,999 68,486 143,025 Cost of sales (25,929) (25,915) (54,781) ________ ________ ________ Gross profit 2 44,070 42,571 88,244 Other direct expenses (28,013) (27,740) (58,736) Administrative expenses (7,384) (7,341) (13,272) ________ ________ ________ Operating profit before non-operating expenses 8,673 7,490 16,236 ________ ________ ________ Non-recurring expenses 11 (500) - - ________ ________ ________ Operating profit 3 8,173 7,490 16,236 Investment revenues - 3 3 Finance costs 5 (1,342) (1,196) (2,468) ________ ________ ________ Profit before taxation 6,831 6,297 13,771 Tax on profit 6 (1,275) (1,197) (2,818) ________ ________ ________ Total comprehensive income for the period 5,556 5,100 10,953 ________ ________ ________ Pence Pence Pence Earnings per ordinary share - basic 7 15.00 13.85 29.69 Earnings per ordinary share - diluted 7 14.97 13.78 29.59 All results derive from continuing operations. * Certain comparative information has been restated as a result of the initial application of IFRS 16 as set out in note 10. Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity For the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Note 6 months ended 30 June

2019 6 months ended 30 June

2018 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Restated* Restated* £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening total equity 103,821 96,404 96,404 Total comprehensive income for the period 5,556 5,100 10,953 Issue of share capital 328 522 522 Share option movement taken directly to equity 368 (12) (72) Dividends paid 9 (2,496) (2,329) (3,986) ________ ________ ________ Closing total equity 107,577 99,685 103,821 ________ ________ ________ Unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheet At 30 June 2019 At 30 June 2019 At 30 June 2018 At 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Restated* Restated* Note £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Goodwill 17,643 17,643 17,643 Other intangible assets 280 449 343 Property, plant and equipment 6,497 6,660 6,032 Deferred tax assets 1,760 2,015 1,683 Right-of-use assets 10 18,408 21,529 20,159 44,588 48,296 45,860 Current assets Inventories 30,653 33,035 29,262 Trade and other receivables 74,315 67,219 73,379 Other current assets 947 841 877 Cash and cash equivalents 9,501 9,272 11,414 115,416 110,367 114,932 Total assets 160,004 158,663 160,792 Current liabilities Lease liability 10 (4,830) (4,657) (4,779) Trade and other payables (9,031) (7,086) (7,384) Current tax liabilities (722) (759) (842) (14,583) (12,502) (13,005) Net current assets 100,833 97,865 101,927 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 4 (20,656) (25,831) (24,888) Lease liability 10 (15,890) (19,326) (17,825) Provisions (1,298) (1,319) (1,253) (37,844) (46,476) (43,966) Total liabilities (52,427) (58,978) (56,971) Net assets 107,577 99,685 103,821 EQUITY Share capital 8 1,891 1,883 1,883 Share premium account 27,472 27,153 27,152 Employee Benefit Trust share reserve (35) (35) (35) Retained earnings 78,249 70,684 74,821 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 107,577 99,685 103,821 * Certain comparative information has been restated as a result of the initial application of IFRS 16 as set out in note 10. Unaudited condensed consolidated cash flow statement For the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Note 6 months ended 30 June 2019 6 months ended 30 June 2018 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Restated* Restated* £'000 £'000 £'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 5,556 5,100 10,953 Adjustments for: Investment revenues - (3) (3) Finance costs 1,342 1,196 2,468 Increase/(decrease) in provisions 45 6 (60) Income tax expense 1,275 1,197 2,818 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,045 1,160 2,333 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,004 2,092 4,188 Amortisation of intangible assets 71 72 150 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5 81 133 Share based payment expense 146 - - Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 11,489 10,901 22,980 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (1,391) 1,112 4,884 Increase in other current assets (70) (176) (212) Increase in receivables (517) (3,821) (9,947) Decrease in payables (259) (4,264) (5,405) Cash generated from operations 9,252 3,752 12,300 Income taxes paid (1,248) (1,511) (2,776) Interest paid (1,206) (1,128) (2,344) Net cash generated from operating activities 6,798 1,113 7,180 Investing activities Interest received - 3 3 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,520) (1,563) (2,101) Acquisition of right-of-use assets (253) (548) (1,275) Acquisition of trade and assets of business (419) (569) (575) Net cash used in investing activities (2,192) (2,677) (3,948) Financing activities Dividends paid 9 (2,497) (2,329) (3,986) (Decrease)/increase in borrowings (4,000) 4,000 3,000 Debt restructuring cost (350) (34) (31) Proceeds on Issue of shares 328 523 523 Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (6,519) 2,160 (494) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,913) 596 2,738 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,414 8,676 8,676 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 9,501 9,272 11,414 Unaudited notes to the condensed interim financial statements For the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Note 1 Basis of preparation The interim financial statements of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which are unaudited, have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') accounting policies adopted by the group and set out in the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of IFRS 16. The group does not anticipate any change in these accounting policies for the year ended 31 December 2019. As permitted, this interim report has been prepared in accordance with the AIM rules but not in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim financial reporting'. While the financial figures included in this preliminary interim earnings announcement have been computed in accordance with IFRSs applicable to interim periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as that term is defined in IFRSs. The financial information contained in the interim report also does not constitute statutory accounts for the purposes of section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 December 2018, prior to the restatement as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16, is based on the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018. The auditors reported on those accounts: their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. After conducting a further review of the group's forecasts of earnings and cash over the next twelve months and after making appropriate enquiries as considered necessary, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company and group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the half yearly condensed financial statements. Unaudited notes to the condensed interim financial statements For the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Note 2 Segmental Reporting 2019 Revenue Pawnbroking £'000 Gold purchasing £'000 Retail £'000 Pawnbroking scrap £'000 Personal Loans £'000 Other Services £'000 Consolidated for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 £'000 External revenue 21,790 8,752 18,511 6,040 11,620 3,286 69,999 ___________ __________ _______ __________ ______ __________ ___________ Total revenue 21,790 8,752 18,511 6,040 11,620 3,286 69,999 Gross profit 21,790 1,495 5,432 447 11,620 3,286 44,070 Impairment (4,997) - - - (6,196) - (11,193) Segment result 16,793 1,495 5,432 447 5,424 3,286 32,877 Other direct expenses excluding impairment (16,820) Administrative expenses (7,384) Operating profit before non-recurring expenses 8,673 Non recurring expenses (500) Operating profit 8,173 Investment revenue - Finance costs (1,342) Profit before taxation 6,831 Tax charge on profit (1,275) Profit for the period and total comprehensive income 5,556 2018 Revenue Pawnbroking £'000 Gold purchasing £'000 Retail £'000 Pawnbroking scrap £'000 Personal Loans £'000 Other Services £'000 Consolidated for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 £'000 External revenue 20,092 10,611 16,420 7,954 10,566 2,843 68,486 Total revenue 20,092 10,611 16,420 7,954 10,566 2,843 68,486 Gross profit 20,092 2,107 5,965 998 10,566 2,843 42,571 Impairment (3,910) - - - (7,443) - (11,353) Segment result 16,182 2,107 5,965 998 3,123 2,843 31,218 Other direct expenses excluding impairment (16,387) Administrative expenses (7,341) Operating profit 7,490 Investment revenue 3 Finance costs (1,196) Profit before taxation 6,297 Tax charge on profit (1,197) Profit for the period and total comprehensive income 5,100 Unaudited notes to the condensed interim financial statements (continued) For the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Note 2 Segmental Reporting (continued) 2018 Revenue Pawnbroking Restated* £'000 Gold purchasing £'000 Retail £'000 Pawnbroking scrap £'000 Personal Loans Restated* £'000 Other Services Restated* £'000 For the year ended 2018 Restated* £'000 External revenue 41,278 20,745 38,338 14,059 22,472 6,133 143,025 Total revenue 41,278 20,745 38,338 14,059 22,472 6,133 143,025 Gross profit 41,278 3,757 13,203 1,401 22,472 6,133 88,244 Impairment (10,366) - - - (15,515) - (25,881) Segment result 30,912 3,757 13,203 1,401 6,957 6,133 62,363 Other direct expenses excluding impairment (32,855) Administrative expenses (13,272) Operating profit 16,236 Investment revenue 3 Finance costs (2,468) Profit before taxation 13,771 Tax charge on profit (2,818) Profit for the financial year and total comprehensive income 10,953 Note 3 Operating profit and EBITDA The Board consider EBITDA to be a key performance measure as the Group borrowing facility includes a number of loan covenants based on it. EBITDA is defined as Earnings Before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amortisation. It is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortisation to the operating profit as follows: 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited 6 months ended 30 June 2018 Restated* Unaudited 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Restated* Audited Total Total Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Operating profit 8,173 7,490 16,236 Depreciation and amortisation 1,116 1,232 2,483 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,004 2,092 4,188 EBITDA 11,293 10,814 22,907 See note 10 for impact of IFRS 16 ('leases'). Unaudited notes to the condensed interim financial statements (continued) For the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Note 4 Borrowings 6 months ended 30 June

2019 6 months ended 30 June

2018 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Long term portion of bank loan 21,000 26,000 25,000 Unamortised issue costs (344) (169) (112) Amount due for settlement after more than one year 20,656 25,831 24,888 Note 5 Finance costs 6 months ended 30 June 2019 6 months ended 30 June 2018 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Interest payable on bank loans and overdraft 331 294 657 Other interest 1 1 1 Amortisation of debt issue costs 118 53 109 Interest on right-of-use assets 892 848 1,701 Total finance costs 1,342 1,196 2,468 Note 6 Tax on profit The taxation charge for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 has been calculated by reference to the expected effective corporation tax and deferred tax rates for the full financial year to end on 31 December 2019. The underlying effective full year tax charge is estimated to be 19% (six months ended 30 June 2018: 19%). Unaudited notes to the condensed interim financial statements (continued) For the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Note 7 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. For diluted earnings per share, the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue is adjusted to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. With respect to the group these represent share options granted to employees where the exercise price is less than the average market price of the company's ordinary shares during the period. Reconciliations of the earnings per ordinary share and weighted average number of shares used in the calculations are set out below: Unaudited Unaudited (Restated*) (Restated*) 6 months ended 30 June 2019 6 months ended 30 June 2018 12 months ended 31 December 2018 Earnings £'000 Weighted average number of shares Per-share amount pence Earnings £'000 Weighted average number of shares Per-share amount pence Earnings £'000 Weighted average number of shares Per-share amount pence Earnings per share - basic 5,556 37,039,443 15.00 5,100 36,832,563 13.85 10,953 36,895,316 29.69 Effect of dilutive securities Options - 70,999 (0.03) - 165,465 (0.07) - 126,277 (0.10) Earnings per share diluted 5,556 37,110,442 14.97 5,100 36,998,028 13.78 10,953 37,021,593 29.59 Note 8 Share capital At 30 June 2019 At 30 June 2018 At 31 December 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Allotted, called up and fully paid (Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each) £'000 Sterling 1,891 1,883 1,883 Number 37,827,501 37,658,511 37,658,511 Note 9 Dividends On 9 August 2019, the directors approved a 4.7 pence interim dividend (30 June 2018: 4.4 pence) which equates to a dividend payment of £1,866,000 (30 June 2018: £1,657,000), which incorporates additional shares issued on 4 July 2019 (see note 11). The dividend will be paid on 4 October 2019 to shareholders on the share register at the close of business on 6 September 2019 and has not been provided for in the 2019 interim results. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 5 September 2019. On 2 May 2019, the shareholders approved the payment of a 6.6 pence final dividend for 2018 (2017: 6.4 pence) which equates to a dividend payment of £2,450,000 (2018: £2,329,000). The dividend was paid on 31 May 2019. Unaudited notes to the condensed interim financial statements (continued) For the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 Note 10 Explanation of adoption of IFRS 16 The table below shows the impact of adopting IFRS 16 on each financial statement line item affected. Impact on profit or loss, other comprehensive income and total comprehensive income As at 30 June 2019 Unaudited £'000 As at 30 June 2018 Unaudited £'000 As at 31 December 2018 Unaudited £'000 Decrease in Operating expenses 3,052 3,135 6,126 Increase in Depreciation (2,004) (2,092) (4,189) Increase in Finance costs (892) (848) (1,701) Increase in Tax charged on profit (64) (71) (112) ----------- ----------- ----------- Increase in Profit for the year 92 124 124 Impact on assets, liabilities and equity As at 31 December 2017 Unaudited £'000 As at 30 June 2019 Unaudited £'000 As at 30 June 2018 Unaudited £'000 As at 31 December 2018 Unaudited £'000 Increase in Right-of-use assets (NBV) 23,073 18,408 21,529 20,159 Increase in Deferred tax assets 675 574 641 608 Decrease in Trade and other receivables (1,389) (1,269) (1,324) (1,291) Increase in Trade and other payables (25,656) (20,720) (23,983) (22,604) Increase in Current tax liabilities - (74) (37) (45) ------------ ------------ ------------ ----------- Total reduction in net assets (3,297) (3,081) (3,174) (3,173) Retained earnings (3,297) (3,081) (3,174) (3,173) Note 11 Subsequent events On 1 July 2019 the Group completed the acquisition of 65 trading stores and 29 pledge books from the Money Shop, all of which have been integrated into the Group, having previously acquired 17 books for £0.4m in the period. On 1 July 2019 the Group completed the acquisition of 65 trading stores and 29 pledge books from the Money Shop, all of which have been integrated into the Group, having previously acquired 17 books for £0.4m in the period. To facilitate this acquisition, the Group raised £6.0m of additional equity funding by way of an accelerated bookbuild Placing. The total acquisition price was £11.0m, which included taking possession of £6.0m of pledged assets, £1.0m of cash, a freehold property and trading fixtures and fittings, together with 241 employees. The group incurred £0.5m of transaction related costs in the form of legal and professional fees in respect of the acquisition of assets from the Money Shop which have been expensed in full in the period. Movement in share capital as a result of the Placing Allotted, called up and fully paid (Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each) At 30 June 2019 37,827,501 Shares issued (placing priced at £3.16 and issued 4 July 2019) 1,882,925 ------------ At 4 July 2019 39,710,426

