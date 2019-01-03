The Habit Restaurants to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (Nasdaq: HABT), ("The Habit"), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 21st Annual ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. The presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s website at www.habitburger.com under the investor relations section.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the “best tasting burger in America” in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America’s leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 245 restaurants in 11 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland and Pennsylvania, as well as four international locations.

