Haci Omer Sabanci : Submission of Financial Statement to Any Authorities

HACI ÖMER SABANCI HOLDİNG A.Ş. Submission of Financial Statements to any Authorities

Submission of Financial Statement to Any Authorities

Submission Of Financial Statements To Any Authorities Update Notification Flag Hayır (No) Correction Notification Flag Hayır (No) Date Of The Previous Notification About The Same Subject - Postponed Notification Flag Hayır (No) Announcement Content Period Covered In Financial Statement 01.01.2018-30.06.2018 Government Authority To Which Financial Statement Was Submitted Büyük Mükellefler Vergi Dairesi Submission Reason Additional of Provisional Tax Return Submission Date Of Financial Statement 14/08/2018 Explanations

The attached financial statement was filed with the provisional tax return of the period 01.01.2018-30.06.2018.