Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HAEMATO AG    HAE   DE0006190705

HAEMATO AG

(HAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/27 03:02:16 am
2.13 EUR   -1.39%
02:45aHAEMATO AG : Annual General Meeting postponement
EQ
05/18HAEMATO : Q1 2020 Results
PU
05/18HAEMATO AG : Results Q1 2020
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAEMATO AG: Annual General Meeting postponement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:45am EDT

DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
HAEMATO AG: Annual General Meeting postponement

27.05.2020 / 08:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAEMATO AG Corporate News:
Due to the present imponderables HAEMATO AG will reschedule the Annual General Meeting originally intended on July 8, 2020 to a later date.

Due to the current uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE0006190705), have decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting originally scheduled on July 8, 2020 to a later date this year. We consider the health of our shareholders, staff members and relevant service providers to be of the utmost priority.

The new date of the Annual General Meeting will be disclosed in due course at a later time.

As one of the leading providers of specialty pharmaceuticals, the HAEMATO Group benefits from competition in the primary healthcare market. The specialization in medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and for individual therapies leads us to expect a potential for growth in the future due to demographic development.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the growing markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals in the indication areas of oncology and HIV as well as other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:
Subscribed capital: EUR 22,867,154
Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares
ISIN: DE000619070
WKN: 619070
Stock exchange code: HAE




Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

27.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE0006190705
WKN: 619070
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1056103

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1056103  27.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1056103&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAEMATO AG
02:45aHAEMATO AG : Annual General Meeting postponement
EQ
05/18HAEMATO : Q1 2020 Results
PU
05/18HAEMATO AG : Results Q1 2020
EQ
04/21HAEMATO AG : appropriation of profits
EQ
04/21HAEMATO : appropriation of profits
PU
03/25HAEMATO AG CORPORATE NEWS : Preliminary IFRS results 2019
PU
03/25HAEMATO AG : Preliminary IFRS results 2019
EQ
2019HAEMATO AG : IFRS Third-Quarter 2019 Results
EQ
2019HAEMATO AG : Interim Report 2019
EQ
2019HAEMATO : Results Q1 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 49,4 M
Chart HAEMATO AG
Duration : Period :
HAEMATO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAEMATO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,16 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Zimdars Co-Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Kracht Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Grosse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marion Braun Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAEMATO AG-26.53%54
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-32.84%34 738
MCKESSON CORPORATION7.86%24 184
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.5.95%15 648
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.23.31%8 381
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-33.36%7 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group