HAEMATO AG    HAE   DE0006190705

HAEMATO AG (HAE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/24 05:58:32 pm
5.74 EUR   +5.90%
HAEMATO AG: Half Year Report 2018

08/24/2018 | 05:15pm CEST

DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Results
HAEMATO AG: Half Year Report 2018

24.08.2018 / 17:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the first half of 2018, the HAEMATO Group increased sales by 3.6 % year-on-year to a total of EUR 143.7 million. 

EBIT amounted to kEUR 6,484.6 (prior year period: kEUR 3,182.8).

The consolidated profit as of 30.06.2018 amounts to kEUR 5,044.5 and is therefore also significantly above the comparable previous year's value of 30 June 2017 to the amount of kEUR 2,164.

The Half Year Report of HAEMATO AG is now available at https://haemato.ag/en/investor-relations/publications 

Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.de

24.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.de
Internet: www.haemato.de
ISIN: DE0006190705
WKN: 619070
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

717511  24.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=717511&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 307 M
EBIT 2018 10,3 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,54%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 119 M
Chart HAEMATO AG
Duration : Period :
Haemato AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAEMATO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,85 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Zimdars Co-Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Kracht Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Grosse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marion Braun Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAEMATO AG6.80%138
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.57%74 970
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-4.60%68 754
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO17.54%49 324
MCKESSON CORPORATION-17.05%25 842
AMERISOURCEBERGEN-3.86%19 100
