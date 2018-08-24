DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Results

HAEMATO AG: Half Year Report 2018



24.08.2018 / 17:11

In the first half of 2018, the HAEMATO Group increased sales by 3.6 % year-on-year to a total of EUR 143.7 million.



EBIT amounted to kEUR 6,484.6 (prior year period: kEUR 3,182.8).



The consolidated profit as of 30.06.2018 amounts to kEUR 5,044.5 and is therefore also significantly above the comparable previous year's value of 30 June 2017 to the amount of kEUR 2,164.



The Half Year Report of HAEMATO AG is now available at https://haemato.ag/en/investor-relations/publications



Contact:

HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70

ir@haemato.de

