HAEMATO AG: Interim Report 2019

In the first half of 2019, HAEMATO AG achieved EBITDA of EUR 1.69 million. Sales amounted to EUR 94.0 million.

In the first six months of the financial year 2019, HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE0006190705), achieved an IFRS consolidated revenue of EUR 94.0 million (previous year period: EUR 143.7 million) and a result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) in the amount of EUR 1.69 million. Since this year has been marked by stock market declines, there was a total shortfall of EUR 2.1 million as of 30.06.2019 resulting from the revaluations of financial assets.

In the first half of 2019, the HAEMATO Group was not able to build on the success of previous years. Nevertheless, despite considerably lower turnover, the continuing positive operating result proves "soundness" of the business model. After many months of discussions about the import quota, the new bill for more safety in the supply of pharmaceuticals was passed at the end of June 2019. With the implementation of our internal process improvements accompanied with the certainty of the approved import quota for German pharmacies, we are ready to set a new course for future activities in order to reverse the current trend.

The Annual General Meeting of HAEMATO AG took place in Berlin on 10.07.2019. The items of the agenda were well received by the shareholders. The activities of the Executive and the Supervisory Boards for the past financial year were ratified and all remaining items on the agenda were adopted by a large majority. The shareholders present approved the dividend payment of EUR 0.10 per share for the financial year 2018.

The interim report of HAEMATO AG is now available at

https://haemato.ag/en/investor-relations/publications

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The business specialises on the growing markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals. The main focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 22,867,154

Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares

ISIN: DE000619070

WKN: 619070

Stock exchange code: HAE

Contact:HAEMATO AG, Investor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70ir@haemato.ag