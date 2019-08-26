Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Haemato AG    HAE   DE0006190705

HAEMATO AG

(HAE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAEMATO AG: Interim Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 10:45am EDT

DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Half Year Results
HAEMATO AG: Interim Report 2019

26.08.2019 / 16:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAEMATO AG Corporate News:
In the first half of 2019, HAEMATO AG achieved EBITDA of EUR 1.69 million. Sales amounted to EUR 94.0 million.

In the first six months of the financial year 2019, HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE0006190705), achieved an IFRS consolidated revenue of EUR 94.0 million (previous year period: EUR 143.7 million) and a result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) in the amount of EUR 1.69 million. Since this year has been marked by stock market declines, there was a total shortfall of EUR 2.1 million as of 30.06.2019 resulting from the revaluations of financial assets.

In the first half of 2019, the HAEMATO Group was not able to build on the success of previous years. Nevertheless, despite considerably lower turnover, the continuing positive operating result proves "soundness" of the business model. After many months of discussions about the import quota, the new bill for more safety in the supply of pharmaceuticals was passed at the end of June 2019. With the implementation of our internal process improvements accompanied with the certainty of the approved import quota for German pharmacies, we are ready to set a new course for future activities in order to reverse the current trend.

The Annual General Meeting of HAEMATO AG took place in Berlin on 10.07.2019. The items of the agenda were well received by the shareholders. The activities of the Executive and the Supervisory Boards for the past financial year were ratified and all remaining items on the agenda were adopted by a large majority. The shareholders present approved the dividend payment of EUR 0.10 per share for the financial year 2018.

The interim report of HAEMATO AG is now available at

https://haemato.ag/en/investor-relations/publications

 

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The business specialises on the growing markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals. The main focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:
Subscribed capital: EUR 22,867,154
Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares
ISIN: DE000619070
WKN: 619070
Stock exchange code: HAE




Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

26.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE0006190705
WKN: 619070
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 863245

 
End of News DGAP News Service

863245  26.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=863245&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAEMATO AG
10:45aHAEMATO AG : Interim Report 2019
EQ
05/20HAEMATO : Results Q1 2019
PU
05/20HAEMATO AG : HAEMATO AG published the Annual Report 2018 on 6 May 2019. In the f..
EQ
05/07HAEMATO : Annual Report 2018
PU
03/202018 : Preliminary IFRS results
PU
03/18HAEMATO AG : Preliminary Results 2018
EQ
2018HAEMATO : IFRS Third-Quarter 2018 Results
PU
2018HAEMATO AG : IFRS Third-Quarter 2018 Results
EQ
2018HAEMATO AG : Half Year Report 2018
EQ
2018HAEMATO : IFRS Results Q1 2018
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 240 M
EBIT 2019 6,52 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 14,4 M
Yield 2019 9,62%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 72,0 M
Chart HAEMATO AG
Duration : Period :
Haemato AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAEMATO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,98  €
Last Close Price 3,12  €
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 91,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 85,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Zimdars Co-Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Kracht Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Grosse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marion Braun Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAEMATO AG-32.26%80
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-27.82%44 543
MCKESSON CORPORATION31.12%26 783
AMERISOURCEBERGEN12.28%17 404
CARDINAL HEALTH-4.06%12 757
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD-10.94%11 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group