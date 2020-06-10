Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HAEMATO AG    HAE   DE0006190705

HAEMATO AG

(HAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAEMATO AG: MPH Health Care AG brings its shares in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG as part of a non-cash capital increase.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 11:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
HAEMATO AG: MPH Health Care AG brings its shares in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG as part of a non-cash capital increase.

10-Jun-2020 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today MPH Health Care AG and M1 Kliniken AG informed us that MPH Health Care AG transfers all of its registered shares in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG with effect from 1.07.2020. MPH Health Care AG brings the shares in to M1 Kliniken AG within the scope of a non-cash capital increase.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the growing markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals in the indication areas of oncology and HIV as well as other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:
Subscribed capital: EUR 22,867,154
Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares
ISIN: DE000619070
WKN: 619070
Stock exchange code: HAE




Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

10-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE0006190705
WKN: 619070
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1067727

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1067727  10-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1067727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAEMATO AG
11:55aHAEMATO AG : MPH Health Care AG brings its shares in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken A..
EQ
05/27HAEMATO : AGM postponement
PU
05/27HAEMATO AG : Annual General Meeting postponement
EQ
05/18HAEMATO : Q1 2020 Results
PU
05/18HAEMATO AG : Results Q1 2020
EQ
04/21HAEMATO AG : appropriation of profits
EQ
04/21HAEMATO : appropriation of profits
PU
03/25HAEMATO AG CORPORATE NEWS : Preliminary IFRS results 2019
PU
03/25HAEMATO AG : Preliminary IFRS results 2019
EQ
2019HAEMATO AG : IFRS Third-Quarter 2019 Results
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 198 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2019 -1,17 M -1,33 M -1,33 M
Net cash 2019 3,78 M 4,30 M 4,30 M
P/E ratio 2019 -57,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 49,8 M 56,6 M 56,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart HAEMATO AG
Duration : Period :
HAEMATO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAEMATO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,18 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Zimdars Co-Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Kracht Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Grosse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marion Braun Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAEMATO AG-25.85%57
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-20.25%39 721
MCKESSON CORPORATION16.53%26 089
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.17.26%16 833
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.24.46%8 388
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-27.77%8 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group