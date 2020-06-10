DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

HAEMATO AG: MPH Health Care AG brings its shares in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG as part of a non-cash capital increase.



10-Jun-2020 / 17:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Today MPH Health Care AG and M1 Kliniken AG informed us that MPH Health Care AG transfers all of its registered shares in HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG with effect from 1.07.2020. MPH Health Care AG brings the shares in to M1 Kliniken AG within the scope of a non-cash capital increase.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the growing markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals in the indication areas of oncology and HIV as well as other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 22,867,154

Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares

ISIN: DE000619070

WKN: 619070

Stock exchange code: HAE

Contact:HAEMATO AG, Investor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70ir@haemato.ag