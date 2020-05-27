HAEMATO : AGM postponement

Due to the present imponderables HAEMATO AG will reschedule the Annual General Meeting originally intended on July 8, 2020 to a later date.

Due to the current uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE0006190705), have decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting originally scheduled on July 8, 2020 to a later date this year. We consider the health of our shareholders, staff members and the relevant service providers to be of the utmost priority.

The new date of the General Meeting will be disclosed in due course at a later time.

As one of the leading providers of specialty pharmaceuticals, the HAEMATO Group benefits from competition in the primary healthcare market. The specialization in medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and for individual therapies leads us to expect a potential for growth in the future due to demographic development.

AboutHAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the growing markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals in the indication areas of oncology and HIV as well as other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 22,867,154

Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares

ISIN: DE000619070

WKN: 619070

Stock exchange code: HAE