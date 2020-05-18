HAEMATO : Q1 2020 Results

HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE0006190705), published the annual report 2019 on May 11, 2020 as previously announced in the financial calendar. In the first quarter of 2020, the Group sales totalled EUR 60.6 million.

HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE0006190705), achieved IFRS consolidated sales of EUR 197.8 million (previous year: EUR 274.1 million), an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR -19 thousand (previous year: EUR 6.6 million) and an annual profit of EUR -1.17 million (previous year: EUR 6.3 million).

The annual report is available for download on our corporate website at https://haemato.ag/en/investor-relations/publications.

In the first quarter of 2020, HAEMATO AG generated IFRS consolidated sales of EUR 60.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 954 thousand (previous year: EUR 1,360 thousand). The turnover was thus 25.3% above the sales volume in the equivalent previous-year period, which totalled EUR 48.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The adjustment of the product portfolio in the first quarter of 2020 had a negative impact on the gross margin. In the first quarter 2020, we were able to market 38 approvals for new products and thus restructure our product portfolio.

As one of the leading providers of specialty pharmaceuticals, the HAEMATO Group benefits from competition in the primary healthcare market. The specialization in medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and for individual therapies leads us to expect a potential for growth in the future due to demographic development.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the growing markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals in the indication areas of oncology and HIV as well as other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 22,867,154

Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares

ISIN: DE000619070

WKN: 619070

Stock exchange code: HAE