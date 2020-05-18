Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HAEMATO AG    HAE   DE0006190705

HAEMATO AG

(HAE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/18 11:36:33 am
2.035 EUR   +0.74%
01:06pHAEMATO : Q1 2020 Results
PU
09:50aHAEMATO AG : Results Q1 2020
EQ
04/21HAEMATO AG : appropriation of profits
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HAEMATO : Q1 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE0006190705), published the annual report 2019 on May 11, 2020 as previously announced in the financial calendar. In the first quarter of 2020, the Group sales totalled EUR 60.6 million.

HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE0006190705), achieved IFRS consolidated sales of EUR 197.8 million (previous year: EUR 274.1 million), an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR -19 thousand (previous year: EUR 6.6 million) and an annual profit of EUR -1.17 million (previous year: EUR 6.3 million).

The annual report is available for download on our corporate website at https://haemato.ag/en/investor-relations/publications.

In the first quarter of 2020, HAEMATO AG generated IFRS consolidated sales of EUR 60.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 954 thousand (previous year: EUR 1,360 thousand). The turnover was thus 25.3% above the sales volume in the equivalent previous-year period, which totalled EUR 48.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The adjustment of the product portfolio in the first quarter of 2020 had a negative impact on the gross margin. In the first quarter 2020, we were able to market 38 approvals for new products and thus restructure our product portfolio.

As one of the leading providers of specialty pharmaceuticals, the HAEMATO Group benefits from competition in the primary healthcare market. The specialization in medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases and for individual therapies leads us to expect a potential for growth in the future due to demographic development.

About HAEMATO:
HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the growing markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals in the indication areas of oncology and HIV as well as other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed in the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures on the HAEMATO AG share:
Subscribed capital: EUR 22,867,154
Listed class of shares: bearer ordinary shares
ISIN: DE000619070
WKN: 619070
Stock exchange code: HAE

Disclaimer

Haemato AG published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 17:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAEMATO AG
01:06pHAEMATO : Q1 2020 Results
PU
09:50aHAEMATO AG : Results Q1 2020
EQ
04/21HAEMATO AG : appropriation of profits
EQ
04/21HAEMATO : appropriation of profits
PU
03/25HAEMATO AG CORPORATE NEWS : Preliminary IFRS results 2019
PU
03/25HAEMATO AG : Preliminary IFRS results 2019
EQ
2019HAEMATO AG : IFRS Third-Quarter 2019 Results
EQ
2019HAEMATO AG : Interim Report 2019
EQ
2019HAEMATO : Results Q1 2019
PU
2019HAEMATO AG : HAEMATO AG published the Annual Report 2018 on 6 May 2019. In the f..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 46,2 M
Chart HAEMATO AG
Duration : Period :
HAEMATO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAEMATO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Uwe Zimdars Co-Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Kracht Co-Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Grosse Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marion Braun Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAEMATO AG-31.29%50
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-34.87%33 685
MCKESSON CORPORATION-1.35%24 163
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-3.22%14 293
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.0.94%7 789
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.70%7 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group