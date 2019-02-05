Haemonetics : 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) announced that its third quarter and year-to-date fiscal 2019 results ended December 29, 2018 are available on its Investor relations website.

The Company is posting the earnings release and, additionally, results tables that will be referenced on its webcast to its Investor Relations website.

Direct link to Earnings Release 3Q and YTD FY19:

http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDE1NTU4fENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636843648333616369

Direct link to Results Tables 3Q and YTD FY19 for Reference on Webcast Conference Call:

http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9NDE1NTYwfENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636843649531731198

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00am Eastern Time on February 5, 2019. The call can be accessed with the following information:

toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512 Conference ID required for access: 4381128

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website.

Direct link to Conference Call Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hwhyr95b

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services.

Investor Contacts Media Contact Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications (781) 356-9402 (781) 348-7263 gerry.gould@haemonetics.com carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com



Olga Vlasova, Sr. Mgr.-Investor Relations

(781) 356 9763

olga.vlasova@haemonetics.com



