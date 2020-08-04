Log in
Haemonetics : First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

08/04/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) announced that financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2021, which ended June 27, 2020, are available on its Investor Relations website.

In addition, the Company is also posting the earnings release and results tables that will be referenced on its webcast. 

Direct link to Earnings Release 1Q FY 21:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/3ac4ad70-f511-46d1-ba93-a5b042e02b0d

Direct link to Results Tables 1Q FY 21 for reference on webcast conference call:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/692a68f7-2dd2-429c-8167-2e30a60ab472  

The Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8 a.m. EDT August 4, 2020. The call can be accessed with the following information:

  • U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512
  • Conference ID required for access: 3897757
  • A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.
  • Direct link to conference call webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ueq6p7x

About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for our customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit our website at http://www.haemonetics.com.          

 

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations

Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications

(781) 356-9763

(781) 348-7263

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-first-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-301105159.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
