Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results: November 1, 2019

09/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results at 6:00 am EDT on Friday, November 1, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am EDT on November 1, 2019. 

The call can be accessed with the following information:

U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512
Conference ID required for access: 9166003

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upf9m2nz

Webcast replay will be available from November 1, 2019 after 11:00 am EDT.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technologies address important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.  

Investor Contacts:
Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9402
gerry.gould@haemonetics.com

Olga Vlasova, Sr. Mgr.-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9763
olga.vlasova@haemonetics.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-results-november-1-2019-300920077.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
