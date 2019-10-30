Hagar : Investor-presentation-30-October-2019_

Consolidated Highlights

Comprehensive income for the period ISK 1.721 m or 2,9% of sales

Earnings per share ISK 1,42

Sales for the period ISK 59.504 m

Gross profit for the period 22,0%.

EBITDA for the period ISK 4.523 m

Total assets ISK 60.031 m at the end of the period

Cash and cash equivalents ISK 2.759 m at the end of the period

Equity ISK 23.824 m at the end of the period