HAGAR HF

(HAGA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 10/30 05:45:23 am
41.325 ISK   +0.92%
HAGAR : Investor-presentation-30-October-2019_
PU
06/25HAGAR HF : quaterly earnings release
06/11HAGAR HF : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Hagar : Investor-presentation-30-October-2019_

0
10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Hagar hf.

  • Finnur Árnason - October 30, 2019

Hagar hf.

First Half Results 2019/2020 Investor Presentation

Consolidated Highlights

  • Comprehensive income for the period ISK 1.721 m or 2,9% of sales
  • Earnings per share ISK 1,42
  • Sales for the period ISK 59.504 m
  • Gross profit for the period 22,0%.
  • EBITDA for the period ISK 4.523 m
  • Total assets ISK 60.031 m at the end of the period
  • Cash and cash equivalents ISK 2.759 m at the end of the period
  • Equity ISK 23.824 m at the end of the period
  • Equity ratio 39,7% at the end of the period

Income Statement and Balance Sheet

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Q2 2019/20

Q2 2018/19

6M 2019/20

6M 2018/19

01.06-31.0801.06-31.08

Change

%

01.03-31.08

01.03-31.08

Change

%

Sales

30.914

19.142

11.772

61,5%

59.504

37.734

21.770

57,7%

Cost of goods sold

(24.244)

(14.579)

(9.665)

66,3%

(46.402)

(28.579)

(17.823)

62,4%

Gross profit

6.670

4.563

2.107

46,2%

13.102

9.155

3.947

43,1%

Gross profit %

21,6%

23,8%

-

-2,3%

22,0%

24,3%

-

-2,2%

Other operating income

156

50

106

212,0%

264

106

158

149,1%

Salaries and related expenses

(2.965)

(1.951)

(1.014)

52,0%

(6.023)

(4.005)

(2.018)

50,4%

Other operating expenses

(1.372)

(1.479)

107

-7,2%

(2.820)

(2.880)

60

-2,1%

Profit from operating activities before depreciation and

2.489

1.183

1.306

110,4%

4.523

2.376

2.147

90,4%

amortisation (EBITDA)

EBITDA %

8,1%

6,2%

-

1,9%

7,6%

6,3%

-

1,3%

Depreciation and amortisation

(936)

(256)

(680)

265,6%

(1.869)

(505)

(1.364)

270,1%

Profit from operating activities (EBIT)

1.553

927

626

67,5%

2.654

1.871

783

41,8%

Net finance expense

(317)

(42)

(275)

654,8%

(615)

(76)

(539)

709,2%

Effect of results of associates

67

--

67

--

90

--

90

--

Profit before income tax

1.303

885

418

47,2%

2.129

1.795

334

18,6%

Income tax

(247)

(177)

(70)

39,5%

(408)

(359)

(49)

13,6%

Comprehensive income for the period

1.056

708

348

49,2%

1.721

1.436

285

19,9%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hagar hf. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:26:06 UTC
NameTitle
Finnur Árnason Chief Executive Officer
Erna Gísladóttir Chairman
Guðrún Eva Gunnarsdóttir Chief Operating Officer
Steingrimur H. Petursson Chief Financial Officer
Jón Ellert Sævarsson Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAGAR HF-12.12%399
WESFARMERS LIMITED27.41%31 838
MAGAZINE LUIZA85.56%15 694
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.48%7 744
FIVE BELOW, INC.24.08%7 068
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.-90.57%5 871
