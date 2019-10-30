|
Hagar : Investor-presentation-30-October-2019_
10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT
-
Finnur Árnason - October 30, 2019
First Half Results 2019/2020 Investor Presentation
Consolidated Highlights
-
Comprehensive income for the period ISK 1.721 m or 2,9% of sales
-
Earnings per share ISK 1,42
-
Sales for the period ISK 59.504 m
-
Gross profit for the period 22,0%.
-
EBITDA for the period ISK 4.523 m
-
Total assets ISK 60.031 m at the end of the period
-
Cash and cash equivalents ISK 2.759 m at the end of the period
-
Equity ISK 23.824 m at the end of the period
-
Equity ratio 39,7% at the end of the period
Income Statement and Balance Sheet
Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
|
Q2 2019/20
|
Q2 2018/19
|
|
|
6M 2019/20
|
6M 2018/19
|
|
|
|
01.06-31.0801.06-31.08
|
Change
|
%
|
01.03-31.08
|
01.03-31.08
|
Change
|
%
|
Sales
|
30.914
|
19.142
|
11.772
|
61,5%
|
59.504
|
37.734
|
21.770
|
57,7%
|
Cost of goods sold
|
(24.244)
|
(14.579)
|
(9.665)
|
66,3%
|
(46.402)
|
(28.579)
|
(17.823)
|
62,4%
|
Gross profit
|
6.670
|
4.563
|
2.107
|
46,2%
|
13.102
|
9.155
|
3.947
|
43,1%
|
Gross profit %
|
21,6%
|
23,8%
|
-
|
-2,3%
|
22,0%
|
24,3%
|
-
|
-2,2%
|
Other operating income
|
156
|
50
|
106
|
212,0%
|
264
|
106
|
158
|
149,1%
|
Salaries and related expenses
|
(2.965)
|
(1.951)
|
(1.014)
|
52,0%
|
(6.023)
|
(4.005)
|
(2.018)
|
50,4%
|
Other operating expenses
|
(1.372)
|
(1.479)
|
107
|
-7,2%
|
(2.820)
|
(2.880)
|
60
|
-2,1%
|
Profit from operating activities before depreciation and
|
2.489
|
1.183
|
1.306
|
110,4%
|
4.523
|
2.376
|
2.147
|
90,4%
|
amortisation (EBITDA)
|
EBITDA %
|
8,1%
|
6,2%
|
-
|
1,9%
|
7,6%
|
6,3%
|
-
|
1,3%
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
(936)
|
(256)
|
(680)
|
265,6%
|
(1.869)
|
(505)
|
(1.364)
|
270,1%
|
Profit from operating activities (EBIT)
|
1.553
|
927
|
626
|
67,5%
|
2.654
|
1.871
|
783
|
41,8%
|
Net finance expense
|
(317)
|
(42)
|
(275)
|
654,8%
|
(615)
|
(76)
|
(539)
|
709,2%
|
Effect of results of associates
|
67
|
--
|
67
|
--
|
90
|
--
|
90
|
--
|
Profit before income tax
|
1.303
|
885
|
418
|
47,2%
|
2.129
|
1.795
|
334
|
18,6%
|
Income tax
|
(247)
|
(177)
|
(70)
|
39,5%
|
(408)
|
(359)
|
(49)
|
13,6%
|
Comprehensive income for the period
|
1.056
|
708
|
348
|
49,2%
|
1.721
|
1.436
|
285
|
19,9%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Hagar hf. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:26:06 UTC
|
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends HAGAR HF
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|HAGAR HF
|-12.12%
|399