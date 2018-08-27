Haichang Ocean Park : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

Log in
08/27/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

HAICHANG OCEAN PARK HOLDINGS LTD.

ऎ׹ऎݱʮ෤છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2255)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. are set out below.

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Wang Xuguang

Executive Directors Mr. Qu Cheng

Mr. Gao Jie

Chairman and Non-executive Director Mr. Qu Naijie

Non-executive Directors Mr. Li Hao

Mr. Yuan Bing

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Chen Guohui

Mr. Sun Jianyi Ms. Zhang MengThere are 5 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committees

Directors

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration Committee

Risk Management and Corporate Governance Committee

Independent

Board Committee

Mr. Wang Xuguang

Member

Mr. Qu Cheng

Mr. Gao Jie

Mr. Qu Naijie

Chairman

Mr. Li Hao

Mr. Yuan Bing

Chairman

Mr. Chen Guohui

Chairman

Member

Member

Member

Mr. Sun Jianyi

Member

Member

Chairman

Chairman

Ms. Zhang Meng

Member

Member

Member

Member

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 27 August 2018

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 14:16:02 UTC
