Haichang Ocean Park : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

HAICHANG OCEAN PARK HOLDINGS LTD.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2255)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. are set out below.

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Wang Xuguang

Executive Directors Mr. Qu Cheng

Mr. Gao Jie

Chairman and Non-executive Director Mr. Qu Naijie

Non-executive Directors Mr. Li Hao

Mr. Yuan Bing

Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Chen Guohui

Mr. Sun Jianyi Ms. Zhang MengThere are 5 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committees Directors Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Risk Management and Corporate Governance Committee Independent Board Committee Mr. Wang Xuguang Member Mr. Qu Cheng Mr. Gao Jie Mr. Qu Naijie Chairman Mr. Li Hao Mr. Yuan Bing Chairman Mr. Chen Guohui Chairman Member Member Member Mr. Sun Jianyi Member Member Chairman Chairman Ms. Zhang Meng Member Member Member Member

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 27 August 2018