Haichang Ocean Park : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

HAICHANG OCEAN PARK HOLDINGS LTD.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2255)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. are set out below.
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Wang Xuguang
Executive Directors Mr. Qu Cheng
Mr. Gao Jie
Chairman and Non-executive Director Mr. Qu Naijie
Non-executive Directors Mr. Li Hao
Mr. Yuan Bing
Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Chen Guohui
Mr. Sun Jianyi Ms. Zhang MengThere are 5 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committees
Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Risk Management and Corporate Governance Committee
|
Independent
Board Committee
|
Mr. Wang Xuguang
|
Member
|
Mr. Qu Cheng
|
Mr. Gao Jie
|
Mr. Qu Naijie
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Li Hao
|
Mr. Yuan Bing
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Chen Guohui
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
Mr. Sun Jianyi
|
Member
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Chairman
|
Ms. Zhang Meng
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
|
Member
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 27 August 2018
