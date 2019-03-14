Log in
Haichang Ocean Park : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

03/14/2019 | 12:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAICHANG OCEAN PARK HOLDINGS LTD.



(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2255)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the audited final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication, and considering the payment of final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd.

Wang Xuguang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Xuguang, Mr. Qu Cheng and Mr. Gao Jie; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qu Naijie, Mr. Li Hao and Mr. Yuan Bing; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Guohui, Mr. Sun Jianyi and Ms. Zhang Meng.

Disclaimer

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 04:38:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 084 M
EBIT 2018 201 M
Net income 2018 33,4 M
Debt 2018 5 893 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 158,54
P/E ratio 2019 12,97
EV / Sales 2018 5,57x
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capitalization 5 720 M
Managers
NameTitle
Xu Guang Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nai Jie Qu Chairman
Jia bin Liu COO & Senior Director-Business Management
Xin Li Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Guang Yuan Tan Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAICHANG OCEAN PARK HOLDINGS LTD7.69%853
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.15.43%40 959
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%8 414
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP-11.50%4 139
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.12.64%3 014
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC16.48%2 165
