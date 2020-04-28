Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Haidilao International Holding Ltd.    6862   KYG4290A1013

HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.

(6862)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yum China sees sales getting better even as April same-store sales drop 10%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 06:20pm EDT
The booth of fast food restaurant company Yum China Holdings Inc. is seen at an investment and trade fair in Hefei, Anhui

Yum China Holdings Inc said on Tuesday same-store sales were improving even while consumers still avoid going out in public to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Yum China said its month-to-date same-stores sales were down by more than 10%, still an improvement from the 15% decline it experienced in the first quarter ended March 31.

Shares of Yum China, the exclusive licensee of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in China, rose 7.7% in extended trading.

The coronavirus-led lockdown made major Chinese cities look like ghost towns as people avoided visiting restaurants, forcing Yum China to roll out contactless delivery and pickup at its KFC and Pizza Hut locations to curb falling sales.

Digital orders - including delivery, mobile orders and kiosk orders - accounted for 84% of sales at KFC and 65% of sales at Pizza Hut in the first quarter, an increase of 29 and 36 percentage points, respectively, from a year earlier.

Net income fell to $62 million (49.9 million pounds) or 16 cents per share, from $222 million or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, Chief Financial Officer Andy Yeung said restaurant traffic is still below pre-outbreak levels.

"We expect an extended recovery period, and that the pace will be uneven across regions, dayparts and segments."

The rapid spread of the coronavirus prompted restaurants, including McDonald's Corp and hotpot chain Haidilao, to close temporarily or cut working hours to contain the spread of the virus and Yum China said about 99% of stores in China are either partially or fully open.

It also reaffirmed its plans to open 800 to 850 new stores in 2020.

(This story corrects executive title in paragraph 7 to chief financial officer, from chief executive officer)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOL
06:20pYum China sees sales getting better even as April same-store sales drop 10%
RE
04/10HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL : China's beef imports to drop as hotpot comes off the bo..
RE
03/18As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
RE
03/18As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
RE
02/04Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
01/28HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL : Suspends Mainland-China Restaurants' Operations Until J..
DJ
01/27In bid to curb virus, China firms tell staff to work from home even after hol..
RE
2019Chinese defy Hong Kong's protest gloom in hunt for bargain stocks
RE
2019HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL : Man receives penalty and prison-tenure for intentionall..
AQ
2019VIDEO : Boiling soup explodes in waitress's face
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 30 730 M
EBIT 2020 2 425 M
Net income 2020 1 673 M
Finance 2020 1 961 M
Yield 2020 0,26%
P/E ratio 2020 104x
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,67x
EV / Sales2021 3,62x
Capitalization 176 B
Chart HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Haidilao International Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,74  CNY
Last Close Price 33,25  CNY
Spread / Highest target 9,98%
Spread / Average Target -4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Juan Yang Chief Operating Officer
Xiao Feng Tong CFO, Joint Secretary & Director
Zhi Dong Shao Executive Director & Chief Information Officer
Ping Shu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.2.31%22 499
ARAMARK-43.13%6 226
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-11.40%3 461
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.37%2 961
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.09%2 891
SSP GROUP PLC-56.65%1 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group