Haier Electronics : (1) AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT AND (2) REVISION OF THE ORIGINAL DEPOSIT CAP RELATING TO THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED UNDER THE ORIGINAL FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT

HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.

海 爾 電 器 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1169)

(1)AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT AND

(2)REVISION OF THE ORIGINAL DEPOSIT CAP RELATING TO THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED

UNDER THE ORIGINAL FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 24 September 2018 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, inter alia, the entering into of the Original Financial Services Agreement. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement, unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires.

AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT

In order to facilitate the continuing growth and development of the Group, the Company on 17 April 2019, entered into the New Financial Services Agreement in relation to the provisions of the Financial Services, with Haier Finance and Haier Corp. Pursuant to the New Financial Services Agreement and subject to the approval by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM, the Original Financial Services Agreement entered into on 24 September 2018 as disclosed in the Announcement would be terminated and superseded by the New Financial Services Agreement.

Under the New Financial Services Agreement, Haier Finance agreed to provide Financial Services (including the Provision of Deposit Services, Provision of Loan Services and other Financial Services) to the Group at a fair and reasonable price and on normal commercial terms. The Group is not under any obligation to obtain any of the Financial Services from Haier Finance and may obtain such Financial Services based on its business needs.