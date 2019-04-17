Haier Electronics : (1) AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT AND (2) REVISION OF THE ORIGINAL DEPOSIT CAP RELATING TO THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED UNDER THE ORIGINAL FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT
04/17/2019 | 10:58am EDT
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.
海 爾 電 器 集 團 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1169)
(1)AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT AND
(2)REVISION OF THE ORIGINAL DEPOSIT CAP RELATING TO THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED
UNDER THE ORIGINAL FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 24 September 2018 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, inter alia, the entering into of the Original Financial Services Agreement. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement, unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires.
AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT
In order to facilitate the continuing growth and development of the Group, the Company on 17 April 2019, entered into the New Financial Services Agreement in relation to the provisions of the Financial Services, with Haier Finance and Haier Corp. Pursuant to the New Financial Services Agreement and subject to the approval by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM, the Original Financial Services Agreement entered into on 24 September 2018 as disclosed in the Announcement would be terminated and superseded by the New Financial Services Agreement.
Under the New Financial Services Agreement, Haier Finance agreed to provide Financial Services (including the Provision of Deposit Services, Provision of Loan Services and other Financial Services) to the Group at a fair and reasonable price and on normal commercial terms. The Group is not under any obligation to obtain any of the Financial Services from Haier Finance and may obtain such Financial Services based on its business needs.
The principal terms of the New Financial Services Agreement are summarised as below:
Date
17 April 2019
Parties
1.the Company (as services user);
2.Haier Finance (as services provider); and
3.Haier Corp (as guarantor)
New Terms
Set out below are the new terms contained in the New Financial Services Agreement compared to the Original Financial Services Agreement:
1.In relation to domestic RMB deposits, the interest rate of a deposit shall be the highest one offered by all listed national joint stock commercial banks in the PRC for the same type and term of deposits. In respect of overseas RMB deposits and foreign currency deposits, the interest rate of deposits under the same nature and term provided by Haier Finance shall be more favourable than the highest interest rate of commercial banks obtained by the Group;
2.The arrangement between the Group and Haier Finance under the New Financial Services Agreement is non-exclusive. The Group reserves the freedom to elect to use the financial services provided by Haier Finance or other financial services providers. The Group also has discretion to determine whether to use any of the Finance Services provided by Haier Finance or at all. Should the Group decide to place Deposits with Haier Finance, it may also freely decide the amounts of the relevant funds involved and the duration/term of the transactions;
3.The Group reserves unfettered power of management in relation to the Deposits placed with Haier Finance, Haier Finance undertakes not to interfere with such Deposits and that members of the Group may by instructions transfer and withdraw the Deposits made. Haier Finance undertakes to guarantee the security of funds of the members of the Group;
4.Haier Finance shall consolidate its comparative advantages and resources and provide integrated fund management solutions to the Group from time to time; and
5.Haier Finance shall as far as practicable and on a best effort basis provide such assistance as necessary to the Group so as to allow the Group to comply with its internal control procedures and the requirements under the Listing Rules, including
but not limited to providing financial and other data and/or documents within a reasonable timeframe, giving written or verbal explanations to queries raised by the Group and issue explanatory notes for certain facts or circumstances.
Save as disclosed above, the terms and conditions of the New Financial Services Agreement are substantially identical to the Original Financial Services Agreement.
REVISION OF THE ORIGINAL DEPOSIT CAP RELATING TO THE CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED UNDER THE ORIGINAL FINANCIAL SERVICES AGREEMENT
Following a review by the Company of the transactions under the Original Financial Services Agreement, the Company anticipates a steady growth in the business of our Group, in particular the increase in revenue from the distribution business sector, which would result in an increase of deposits in Haier Finance in the next three years. The Original Deposit Cap is expected to be insufficient, therefore, the Board considers it appropriate to revise the Original Deposit Cap to the Revised Deposit Cap as disclosed in this announcement below.
Saved as disclosed in this announcement, the Company's pricing policy and internal control measures relating to the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Original Financial Services Agreement remain unchanged upon entering into the New Financial Services Agreement and the revision of the Original Deposit Cap to the Revised Deposit Cap.
Financial Services and pricing principles
Haier Finance shall provide the following Financial Services (the consideration of which will be settled by cash forthwith) to the Group in accordance with the following pricing principles pursuant to the New Financial Services Agreement:
Types
Pricing principles
Provision of Deposit
In respect of domestic RMB deposits, Haier Finance provides
Services
deposit services to the Group at the highest interest rate for the
same type and term of deposits as quoted by all the listed
national joint stock commercial banks in the PRC.
In respect of overseas RMB deposits and foreign currency
deposits, the interest rate of deposits under same nature and
term provided by Haier Finance is one that is more favourable
than the highest interest rate of commercial banks obtained by
the Group.
Types
Pricing principles
Before making a deposit with Haier Finance, the Company
would compare the interest rates and/or exchange rates offered
by Haier Finance with (a) the interest rates and/or exchange
rates announced by the listed national joint stock commercial
banks in the PRC; (b) the interest rates and/or exchange rates
offered by two or three major commercial banks or financial
institutions with which the Group has established business
relationships.
Provision of Loan
Haier Finance will provide preferential loan to the Group in
Services
accordance with the policy as announced by the PBOC from time
to time, and on terms no less favourable than those of the best
offered by independent commercial banks in the PRC for loans
of similar nature, type and terms to the Group. The entrusted
loan services provided by Haier Finance as a financial agent for
members of the Group are provided on a free-of-charge basis.
Before seeking a loan from Haier Finance, the Company would
compare the interest rates offered by Haier Finance with the
interest rates offered by two or three major commercial banks or
financial institutions with which the Group has established
business relationship.
Types
Other Financial Services including:
. intra-group transfer and settlement services and planning of settlement scheme;
. arranging credit certification; provision of security/ guarantee;
. bill opening, acceptance and discount services; and
. spot sale and purchase of foreign exchange, international trade settlement, trade finance service and financial derivatives trading service
Pricing principles
The fees charged by Haier Finance will be at a rate determined by reference to the Benchmark Rates published by the PBOC from time to time and on terms no less favourable than those offered by independent commercial banks in the PRC to the Group; if there is no Benchmark Rates published by the PBOC for that kind of financial service, the fee will be determined with reference to, amongst other factors, the rates charged by other major financial institutions for the same types of services and on terms no less favourable than those offered by independent commercial banks/financial institutions in the PRC to the Group. The internal settlements among members of the Group through the internet banking services (such as payments and remittances) provided by Haier Finance are on a free-of-charge basis.
Before using other Financial Services provided by Haier Finance, the Company would compare the fees charged by Haier Finance with the fees charged by two or three major commercial banks or financial institutions with which the Group has established business relationships.
Term
The New Financial Services Agreement shall, subject to approval by the Independent Shareholders at the SGM, become effective for a term of 3 years, commencing from the approval at the SGM, and is renewable by the Company upon expiry, subject to compliance with the applicable requirements under the Listing Rules. Haier Finance does not have such a reciprocal renewal right under the New Financial Services Agreement. The Provision of Deposit Services and other Financial Services are to be provided by Haier Finance under the New Financial Services Agreement as a package. If the New Financial Services Agreement fails to obtain the Independent Shareholders' approval, the
